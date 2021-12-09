360 Shorts

APOD Productions presents musical “Jane Eyre” in Viola
VIOLA — Charlotte Brontë’s classic, complicated love story, “Jane Eyre,” comes to the stage in Viola starting with a performance this evening at the Viola Community Center and continuing through Saturday.
APOD Productions is set to perform the musical drama at 7 each evening, with an additional matinee performance at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The nonprofit theater company’s PG-rated production will feature a live eight-piece orchestra comprising local musicians to accompany its cast of 33 local actors, ranging in age from 9 to 69, according to a news release from ADOP.
General admission tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door; admission for children ages 6-12 is $8, or $10 at the door. Tickets are available at apodproductions.org. Concessions will be available for purchase at the show.
The musical “Jane Eyre” is based on Brontë’s novel, with musical arrangement by Paul Gordon and book and additional lyrics by John Caird. The Tony-nominated show is being presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International.
UI Jazz Choirs Holiday Concert is back in person and livestreamed
Hundreds of high school singers from throughout the region will join students and faculty from the University of Idaho Lionel Hampton School of Music for the annual Jazz Choirs Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. Friday in the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center in Moscow.
Admission is free, but donations to the Lionel Hampton School of Music student scholarship fund will be accepted at the door. Entrance will be through the south concourse, and new security protocols requiring those who attend to carry their belongings in clear bags and pass through metal detectors will be in place. COVID-19 protocols require masks in all university buildings.
The concert will be livestreamed at uidaho.edu/live for those wanting to view remotely.
Final call for Christmas cookies
Bust out the piping bags and Grandma’s sugar cookie (or gingerbread) recipe: Now’s your last chance to enter our holiday cookie decorating contest.
A reminder on the rules: Send us a photo (because cookies don’t ship well) of your best-decorated holiday cookie with a description of what it is you’ve used to achieve this excellence. For example, is the cookie embossed, glazed, frosted, adorned with sprinkles or otherwise bedecked? The only other rule is everything has to be edible.
Categories are 6 and younger, 7 to 12, and 12 and older. A winner from each category will be published in a future Inland 360.
Entries are due Friday and can be emailed to arts@inland360.com with “Cookie Decorating Contest” in the subject line or mailed to Inland 360, P.O. Box 1387, Lewiston, ID 83501. Include your name, age, address and phone number. One entry per person.