Adults with disabilities showcase art tonight at Moscow event
Artwork by adults with disabilities will be on display at the artAbility Showcase from 5-7 p.m. today at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow, 1021 Harold Ave.
Attendees can meet the artists and view their work at the event; artwork and cards will be available for purchase by cash or check. Masks are encouraged.
The student-led annual project of the University of Idaho’s Center on Disabilities and Human Development encourages adults with disabilities to express themselves through participation in art workshops. The inclusive art gallery showcases their work created throughout the academic year.
UI theater department to present Sondheim’s ‘Into the Woods’
The University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts presents the award-winning Stephen Sondheim musical “Into the Woods” starting Friday.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and May 7; and 2 p.m. Saturday and May 1 and 8, at the Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow.
Admission is free for UI students and $10-$22 for the public. Tickets are available online at uidaho.edu/theatretix or at the door one hour before the show.
In the Tony Award-winning musical by Sondheim and James Lapine, a cast of classic fairy tale characters, including Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, the Baker, his wife and a giant, are on a quest to find their “happily ever after.”
Directed by UI professor David Lee-Painter, the performance features more than 30 students in the cast and crew, including senior Hannah Verdi, of Hayden, Idaho, who received the National Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival Musical Theatre Fellowship in June 2021.
Free parking is available on Stadium Drive and in the lot across the street from the theater.
More information is at uidaho.edu/class/theatre.
Idaho arts commission invites grant applications from nonprofits
The Idaho Commission on the Arts is accepting applications for American Rescue Plan Grants for Idaho-based nonprofit arts organizations through May 9.
The one-time, nonmatching grant is intended to help the arts sector recover from the COVID-19 pandemic by supporting day-to-day business expenses or operating costs.
Applicants that received Entry Track or Public Programs in the Arts grant funds from the commission during the state’s 2022 fiscal year will receive an additional award based on a funding formula. All other approved grantees will receive a flat amount of $2,500.
More information is at arts.idaho.gov/grants/arp-orgs/.
Vendors sought for Moscow Tuesday Market; meeting scheduled
Prospective Tuesday Market vendors can fill out an application, pay vendor dues, ask questions and meet fellow vendors and market organizers at 5 p.m. May 10 in the Grange Building at the Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center in Moscow.
The first market is set for 4-7 p.m. June 7 at the fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., and will continue every Tuesday through Oct. 4, featuring local music and vendors selling plants, produce, handmade crafts, beer and food.
More information is available by emailing agintern@latah.id.us.