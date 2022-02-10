Renowned printmaker and sculptor Alison Saar to speak today
Printmaker and sculptor Alison Saar — whose work is informed by history, race and mythology — will discuss connections between art and social justice at 4:30 p.m. today via Zoom as she delivers the distinguished lecture for Washington State University’s Jo Hockenhull series.
Registration for the event — organized by the Program in Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies, the Fine Arts Department and the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU — is at bit.ly/saarzoom.
Saar’s influences range from ancient Europe and Africa to American folk art, according to a news release. Her works narrate stories of the African American experience, and in many of them she charts the tragic history of slavery in America, with her figures symbolizing defiance and strength.
Saar’s exhibition “Mirror, Mirror: The Prints of Alison Saar: From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation” is on view at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU through March 12.
The Hockenhull lecture series was launched in 1996 by the Women’s Studies Department in collaboration with the Department of Fine Arts to honor Jo Hockenhull, a WSU emeritus.
Auditions are Monday for children’s theater production in Kooskia
The Missoula Children’s Theatre will hold auditions for a production of “Rumpelstiltskin” Monday and present the play Feb. 19-20.
Auditions are from 4-6 p.m. Monday at Clearwater Valley Elementary School in Kooskia; no preparation is necessary.
Students in first through 12th grade can try out, and they should arrive at 3:45 p.m. and plan to stay until 6 p.m., as some cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal afterward.
Positions for assistant direct-ors also will be assigned to help with rehearsals and backstage responsibilities.
Rehearsals will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday through next Thursday, and the play will be presented at 6 p.m. Feb. 19 and 10 a.m. Feb. 20 at the Clearwater Valley Elementary gym.
WSU jazz groups will perform first concert of semester on Tuesday
The Washington State University School of Music presents its first jazz concert of the semester at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Kimbrough Concert Hall, 680 NE Library Road, Pullman.
The free concert will be in person and livestreamed on the WSU Pullman Music YouTube channel at bit.ly/WSUjazzYouTube.
The evening will feature faculty ensemble Jazz Northwest and the award-winning WSU Jazz Big Band under the direction of professor and jazz studies coordinator Greg Yasinitsky.
Land use is topic of Moscow League of Women Voters forum set for Wednesday
The Moscow League of Women Voters speaker forum next week highlights the Moscow and Latah County planning departments and land use development.
Michelle Fuson, Latah County’s planning director, and Mike Ray, planning manager for the city of Moscow, will speak at noon Wednesday.
Login information for the Zoom presentation is at lwvmoscow.org. There will be no speaker forum Feb. 23.
Latah County Historical Society to host talk on the role of refugees in the making of America
The fourth installment of the Latah County Historical Society’s “How It’s Going, How It Started” lecture series is set for next Thursday, with a talk about unexpected ways in which refugees were critical to establishing the United States.
“Refugee Crises and the Origins of America: A New History,” presented by Washington State University history professor Jesse Spohnholz, will explore “ways that historical context plays an essential role in finding solutions to our most pressing issues,” according to a news release.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. program at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., in Moscow. It also will be available for live viewing online, with details about connecting at latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org/events.
The Kenworthy concession stand will be open for refreshments.
The Idaho Humanities Council helps fund the “How It’s Going, How It Started” series; the final event is scheduled for March 22.
Registration is open for Title IX conference
Registration is open for the fifth annual Lewis-Clark State College Women’s Leadership Conference, set to take place virtually next month.
The conference, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 4, has the theme “Celebrating 50 Years of Title IX: Where We’ve Been and Where We’re Going” and is open to all individuals, regardless of sex.
Registration is $20 at bit.ly/WLCLCSC. K-12 and higher education students can sign up without cost by emailing professor Amy Canfield at aecanfield@lcsc.edu.
Speakers and breakout sessions will be featured throughout the morning, centered on how changes in society and law have provided women new opportunities in leadership, careers and their lives in general.
Keynote speaker Erin Agidius, director of the Office of Civil Rights and Investigations at the University of Idaho, will discuss the Title IX legislation and how it has provided women opportunities as well as how schools have, or have not, implemented gender-equity in education and sport.
Opening speaker D’Lisa Penney, principal at Lapwai Middle/Senior High School, will discuss her experiences as a K-12 administrator and teacher on how leadership opportunities play out for girls in middle school and high school.
Closing speaker Aida Rezaeik, research and development lead engineer for Danfoss Turbocor, is from Tehran, Iran, and will discuss her experiences earning a doctorate in mechanical engineering without a law like Title IX to help with gender inequities in education.
Deadline nears for Inland 360’s Design Our Cover Contest
Your painting, sketch, collage, photograph or digital art could be a future Inland 360 cover. Here’s how to enter:
- Work must be original. The 360 logo will be placed somewhere in the design if you don’t include it.
- But don’t include a signature on the artwork — we give all artists attribution.
- Dimensions (this is important!) are 10.5 inches wide by 12.5 inches deep.
- Entries can be emailed to contests@inland360.com, submitted in person at the Lewiston Tribune office, 505 Capital St., or mailed (don’t fold) to: Inland 360, P.O. Box 1387, Lewiston, ID 83501.
- Contest entries must be received by Feb. 18.
- Include your name, address, email and phone number so we can contact you and credit you for your work.