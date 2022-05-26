There’s still time to enter Bicycle Safety Month scavenger hunt
Bicycle Safety Month is wrapping up, but cyclists have until the end of next month to enter the Look Out Asotin County Bicycle Scavenger Hunt.
Look Out Asotin County, funded by a grant from the Washington State Traffic Commission, is an educational campaign encouraging drivers to yield for walkers and “rollers,” particularly on the busy Bridge and Diagonal Street corridors in Clarkston, according to a news release.
The corridors have daily traffic counts between 10,000 and 18,000 vehicles — with six crosswalks in less than 1/3 of a mile.
Rules to enter the scavenger hunt are:
1. Ride a bicycle or scooter to locations such as a library, bike rack, bus stop, restaurant, museum, park or school.
2. Take a photo of you and your bike, just your bike, or your group with their bikes at the location.
3. Email the photo to lookout@co.asotin.wa.us before June 30 and include where the photo was taken, your name and phone number. Photos will be posted on the Look Out Asotin County Facebook and Instagram pages.
Participants can get extra entries to win prizes by posting photos from more than one location on the list and for liking and following the Look Out Asotin County Facebook and Instagram accounts.
Full rules and a list of prizes are at LookOutAsotinCounty.com.
Clarkston Farmers Market moves to Thursdays, opens next week
The Clarkston Farmers Market opens its season from 5-8 p.m. June 2, marking a change to Thursday evenings from its previous Saturday schedule.
It’s set to run through Sept. 15 at Beachview Park, at Chestnut and Second streets, opening with approximately 20-25 vendors, and growing as season ramps up, according to a news release.
Musical entertainment is planned from 6-8 p.m., and food trucks are scheduled to be on site.
Anyone interested in participating as a vendor, performer or entertainment or sponsor for children’s activities can send an email to clarkstonfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
The market accepts credit and debit cards and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program EBT, as well as the Washington state SNAP Market Match program that matches SNAP dollars 100% up to $40 to purchase fresh produce. Some vendors also accept WIC and Senior Nutrition Program checks for purchasing fresh produce, and honey for seniors.
Children can earn POP Club kid’s cash by participating in a pre-planned activity.
Across the river, the Lewiston Farmers Market starts its season June 4 at CHS Primeland,1200 Snake River Ave. The market runs 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 24.
Latah Farmers Market starts June 4; vendors can sign up now
The Latah Farmers Market’s second season gets underway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 4 at Troy City Park, just off State Highway 8.
The market, independently operated by area growers, producers and artisans, features items produced exclusively in Latah County by Latah County residents, along with local entertainment, every Saturday through Oct. 8.
Also this year, a second “peak of the season” market has been added from 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays from July 6 through Sept. 28 at The Depot, 185 Sixth St., in Potlatch.
More than 50 vendors participated in the Saturday market during the first season, and, with early vendor enrollment up more than 75% over last year, more are expected this go-round, according to a news release.
Returning vendors include Spring Valley Family Tree Farm, Johnson’s Heritage Farmstead, Texas Ridge, Eleven O’s Harvest, The Farm @ Bluebird Lane, The Sticky Kitchen and Cabin Coffee Roastery, with a full list at latahfarmersmarket.com.
Vendor and performer applications from Latah County residents of all ages are accepted throughout the market season.
The Latah Farmers Market was launched to expand access to locally-grown food and resources in an effort to boost the local economy and minimize reliance on foreign supply chains, according to the news release.
The Saturday market is Americans with Disabilities Act accessible and pet- and family-friendly.
High school students can register now for UI music camp
Registration is open through June 13 for the University of Idaho’s Lionel Hampton Music Camp, which runs June 19-25 at the Moscow campus.
The program, for high school students, includes classical, jazz and musical theater instruction by music faculty members, including specialized lessons for brass, woodwinds, percussion, strings, piano and voice, according to a UI news release.
Overnight and commuter options are available. The $375 tuition includes lunch and dinner. Overnight students pay an additional $275, which covers breakfast and six nights at a university residence hall.
Discounts are available for early registration and for students who have participated in honors band or choir.
A full schedule and registration is at uidaho.edu/lhmc. !