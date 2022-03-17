Third Thursday Artwalk is tonight on Moscow’s Main Street
Moscow’s Third Thursday Artwalk, from 4-8 p.m. today, features visual, culinary, literary and performing arts at six locations.
- Paintings with the look of stained glass by Polly Walker are at Allegra, 507 S. Main St.
- “Color and Gold,” a show by Latah County-based Bridgette K Schnider, or “BKS,” with works in gold and palladium gilding, are at One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., where Bill LaVoie will play acoustic guitar from 6-8 p.m.
- DJ Salty Trail Mix and DN_oux play from 5-7 p.m. at Moscow Contemporary, 414 S. Main St., where the exhibit “Ellen Vieth & Jean Arnold: A Conversation” is on display.
- Moscow artist Austin Mader’s hand-crafted walking sticks are at Intrigue, 213 S. Main St.
- Works by Arizona multimedia artist Chet Lawton are at Revolver, 309 S. Main St., where Pour Company will serve beer.
- The Palouse Women Artists club will be at Third Street Gallery, inside Moscow City Hall at 206 W. Third St., with its monthly Drawing Circle, for sketching, journaling and mark-making. An exhibition by BKS of gold and palladium-gilded artwork is at The Box Gallery on the first floor. “Un-fancy,” an exhibition of visual and literary works by 26 Palouse-area artists also is on display. Chocolate Guinness cake from Bucer’s Coffeehouse & Pub will be available.
More information is at ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk or in print at the above locations.
Time is running out to see Yoonhee Choi exhibit in Pullman
An exhibit of works by Yoonhee Choi ends next week at Washington State University, but the artist will return for an online artist talk at 4:30 p.m April 21.
Choi, who grew up in South Korea and is now based in Portland, Ore., studied art at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, architecture at Yale University and city planning at Hong-ik University in Seoul. She creates work through unexpected materials to create a more interpersonal experience, according to WSU’s website, in projects ranging from tiny collages to room-size installations.
Choi’s exhibition is on display through March 25 at the Fine Arts Gallery 2, at NE Stadium Way and Grimes Way on the Pullman campus.
Registration for the talk is at bit.ly/36j1Gka.
Tuesday talk: How pandemics can emphasize inequality
A talk Tuesday in Moscow will examine the ways in which pandemics emphasize preexisting inequalities.
The presentation is the fifth and final installment of the Latah County Historical Society’s “How It’s Going, How It Started” lecture series. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. program at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St. The talk also will be available via livestream, with details at bit.ly/37pCeK5.
“Society’s Pre-existing Conditions: Patterns of the History of Pandemics,” presented by California State University – Bakersfield assistant history professor Sean Wempe, will “highlight how pandemics have, throughout history, exacerbated existing inequalities in societies, particularly in terms of race,” according to a news release.
The Kenworthy concession stand will be open for refreshments.
N.Y. Times columnist to speak
Author, CNN commentator and New York Times columnist Charles Blow will deliver the University of Idaho’s inaugural Africana Studies Distinguished Speakers lecture online at 5 p.m. Wednesday, with registration at bit.ly/UIBlow.
Blow’s columns focus on social justice, racial equality, presidential politics, police violence, gun control and the Black Lives Matter movement, according to a UI news release. He is the author of the critically acclaimed memoir “Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” and his latest work, “The Devil You Know: A Black Power Manifesto,” provides insights into thinking about race and geography.
Blow, who has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Grambling State University in Louisiana and an honorary doctorate from the Massachusetts College of Art and Design, draws on political observations and personal experience to offer a road map for Black people to embrace opportunities on their own terms. !
Mattis to give Foley presentation at WSU
Former U.S. Secretary of Defense Gen. James Mattis is set to speak next Thursday at Washington State University.
The free talk, presented by the Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy and Public Service, is at 4 p.m. in the Bryan Hall Auditorium, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman, and will be livestreamed on YouTube at bit.ly/FoleyMattis.
Mattis, a retired four-star Marine Corps general, will discuss “Democracy, at Home and Abroad,” addressing what can be done to reinforce democratic ideals in the U.S. and globally at a time when constitutional democracy is under pressure throughout the world.
More information is at foley.wsu.edu.
AC/DC tribute band to perform
The AC/DC tribute band Hell’s Belles, billed on its website as comprised of “committed, ferocious, meticulous women rock musicians” plays the Clearwater River Casino & Lodge on March 25.
Tickets, $25, are at the Clearwater River Casino Box Office and bit.ly/3CFkCFC, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the show starting at 8.
The self-described “AC/DC fanatics” have appeared worldwide, including in Jordan, Singapore, Japan and Canada, playing the original group’s hits, such as “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap,” “Highway to Hell,” “Thunderstruck” and “Back in Black.” !