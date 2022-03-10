Dark comedy continues at UI’s Hartung Theatre
The University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts’s production of “Mr. Burns, A Post Electric Play,” continues this week at the Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow.
The remaining performances are at 7:30 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday.
The imaginative dark comedy propels viewers nearly a century forward, to a time when electricity no longer exists, but the memory of pop culture icons such as “The Simpsons” continues to hold sway, according to a news release. A tribute to live theater, “Mr. Burns” explores how one era evolves into the mythology of another.
Because the play includes strong language, theatrical firearms and simulated violence, it is recommended for audiences older than 13, and parental guidance is urged.
Tickets are free for students at uidaho.edu/student-tickets and $8-$20 for the general public at uidaho.edu/theatretickets.They also are available at the Hartung box office when doors open an hour before the show.
More information is at uidaho.edu/class/theatre/productions-and-events.
Murder mystery comedy opens tonight in Troy
“Something’s Afoot” for theatergoers in the town of Troy this week.
The Troy Community Theatre Apprentice Program’s production of the musical “Something’s Afoot” opens tonight at the Troy Lions Hall, 415 S. Main St., Troy.
The “murder mystery musical comedy,” which pokes fun at Agatha Christie-style mysteries, is rated PG-13 for mild language, suggestive content and alcohol consumption.
Tickets are available at the door for the show, presented by the Troy Arts Council, which runs 7 p.m. today through Saturday and at 2 p.m. Saturday.
More information is at troycommunitytheatre.com.