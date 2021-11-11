360 Shorts

Art exhibit runs through Sunday at Pullman church
There is still time to see an exhibit of pencil drawings titled “We Are Clay: Carrying His Treasure in Earthen Vessels” at the Simpson Methodist Church Gallery in Pullman.
The show, which runs through Sunday, marks the 13th year artist Sharon Bogen, of Prosser, Wash., has displayed her work, described as “sacred art,” at the gallery, according to a news release.
Hours for the gallery, at 325 NE Maple St., are noon to 3 p.m. today and Sunday or by appointment by calling (509) 339-3973.
Music at Lewis-Clark State College returns with concerts
Instrumental music will return to the Lewis-Clark State College campus next week.
The Rock Band will perform the music of the Red Hot Chili Peppers on Monday. Next Thursday, the LCSC Jazz Band and Combo will have its fall concert, featuring jazz classics and some new songs.
Both concerts will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Silverthorne Theater on the LCSC campus.
Moscow speaker to discuss Nez Perce Trail
“The Nez Perce Trail: A Key to Latah County History,” presented by Earl Bennett, is set for noon to 1 p.m. Monday at Moscow’s University Inn Best Western in the Idaho-Washington Room.
The free presentation is organized by the Moscow Rotary Club.
Another winner in our 360 cover coloring contest
Well, readers, we had a contest, and we didn’t follow our own rules. After some deliberation, we established two categories in our recent cover coloring contest: 12 and younger and older than 12. But we picked winners aged 14 and 69. What does this mean? Another winner!
Katelyn Ness, 5, of Clarkston is our “12 and younger” winner, and for that she’ll receive a signed photograph from Inland 360’s photo editor, August Frank. Here is Ness’s colorful winning entry.