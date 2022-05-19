Moscow Artwalk is tonight, with nine downtown locations participating
Moscow’s Third Thursday Artwalk returns from 4-8 p.m. today with events at nine locations, including Pour Company, where photographs of rescued animals from the Humane Society of the Palouse will be on display.
Event flyers with information about what’s included at each host site are in print at the locations and at www.ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.
This month’s Artwalk sites are:
- Pour Company, 4-9 p.m., 402 W. Sixth St., No. 102.
- Latah County Historical Soc-iety, 5:30-8 p.m., 110 S. Adams St.
- Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 6-7:30 p.m., 508 S. Main St.
- Latah Recovery Community Center Inc., 4-8 p.m., 531 S. Main St., Suite B.
- Moscow Food Co-op, 4-7:30 p.m., 121 E. Fifth St.
- Moscow Chamber of Com-merce & Visitor Center, 4-8 p.m., 411 S. Main St.
- Moscow Contemporary, 4-7 p.m., 414 S. Main St.
- Gem State Crystals, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., 404 S. Main St.
- Third Street Gallery, 4-5:30 p.m., 206 E. Third St.
This is the last of the monthly Artwalk events that started in October before the traditional full downtown Moscow Artwalk in June.
Benefit art sale starts today; supports Sojourners’ Alliance, Moscow Contemporary
The Community Benefit Art Sale, set for today through Sunday at Moscow Contemporary, 414 S. Main St., features works by a variety of area artists, with sales supporting Sojourners’ Alliance and Moscow Contemporary.
Led by artwork from late watercolorists Kay Montgomery and Nick Bode, the Dutch auction-style sale runs noon to 7 p.m. today and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Works by Malcolm Renfrew, Bridgette Schnider, Donald Stanziano and Wade Lutz also will be available.
Montgomery, who grew up on a southwest Idaho ranch, was a founding member of the Palouse Watercolor Socius, according to a Moscow Contemporary news release.
Bode, who studied art at the University of Idaho, was a prominent member of the Palouse Watercolor Socius and a member of the Idaho Watercolor Society.
The nonprofit Sojourners’ Alliance addresses homelessness with several programs, including a transitional housing program, low-income apartments, emergency shelter and permanent supportive housing. Information and assistance is available by calling (208) 310-4554.
Moscow Contemporary, an art gallery founded in August 2021, received nonprofit status in November 2021.
Group plans karaoke night for teens, young adults with disabilities
Elevate, a Lewiston-Clarkston Valley-based group for teens and young adults with disabilities, will have a karaoke night from 6:30-8 p.m. Friday (May 20) at 701 Bridge St. in Clarkston.
The building is the current “dinner church” that formerly housed Hays Produce and the Sweet Melon Shack.
Teens, young adults and families are welcome to participate.
Those interested can call (208) 602-0514 for more information.
Eddie Mongomery slated to headline Palouse Empire Fair; tickets on sale Friday
Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry will headline the Palouse Empire Fair in September, and tickets for the show go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday.
The Pacific Northwest-based Olson Bros. Band, whose songs include “By and By” and “I Bleed Evergreen” will open the Sept. 10 show at the fairgrounds in Colfax. The band has opened for Dwight Yoakam, Dylan Scott and Lonestar, according to a Palouse Empire Fair and Fairgrounds news release.
Singer-songwriter Montgomery (shown below) is best known for being part of the country-music recording duo Montgomery Gentry. His longtime partner, Troy Gentry, died in September 2017 in a helicopter crash.
Montgomery and The Wild Bunch are expected to perform many of the duet’s hits as well as tunes from his solo debut “Ain’t No Closing Me Down,” according to the news release.
Tickets, which include fair entry, range from $48-$68 and can be purchased at PalouseEmpireFair.com.
YWCA Embrace Race Color Run is Saturday at Kiwanis Park in Lewiston
Organizers of the YWCA of Lewiston-Clarkston’s annual Embrace Race Color Run, set for Saturday, say the event is one way Lewiston-Clarkston Valley residents can respond after racist signs were brandished in Lewiston.
The nonprofit organization condemned the act on its Facebook page after two people holding a sign with a racist message at a Lewiston intersection last week garnered attention on social media.
“The YWCA continues to focus on your mission of eliminating racism, promoting diver-sity and fighting for everyone’s right to a life free from oppression,” the post read, in part. “You can help us take a stand by … registering for our Annual Embrace Race Color Run 5k. The Color Run was created as a means to gather the community and celebrate diversity and inclusion. It’s a family-friendly event.”
Registration for the run, which begins at 10 a.m. at Kiwanis Park in Lewiston, is at YWCAIdaho.org/store. The cost is $30.
A hybrid version can be completed on participants’ own time, for those who can’t attend Saturday but would like to support the event.
UI announces 2022-23 Common Read: ‘So You Want to Talk About Race’
Participants in the University of Idaho’s 15th annual Common Read will explore feminist Ijeoma Oluo’s New York Times best-seller “So You Want to Talk About Race.”
The selection was made in partnership with the UI Women’s Center, which is bringing Oluo to campus in October to deliver a speech celebrating the center’s 50th anniversary, according to a UI news release.
“Oluo guides readers of all races through subjects ranging from police brutality and cultural appropriation to the model minority myth in an attempt to make the seemingly impossible possible: honest conversations about race and about how racism infects every aspect of American life,” according to the book’s description.
The Common Read is designed to engage the university and Moscow community in a unified intellectual activity, UI General Education Director Dean Panttaja said in the news release.
Students will be assigned to read the book as part of their first-year studies courses and in the first-year writing composition sequence, part of the General Education program.
Oluo will give the keynote address for the UI Women’s Center’s anniversary celebration at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 at the ICCU Arena.
Copies of “So You Want to Talk About Race” will be available this summer through the VandalStore and BookPeople of Moscow.
Idler’s Rest goes to the dogs Sunday, with canine activity day
Dogs and their owners can participate in a variety of events from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve near Moscow.
The event, presented by the Palouse Land Trust, Humane Society of the Palouse and Mocow’s Animal Clinic, celebrates the memory of late Moscow dog lover and Palouse Land Trust supporter Mark Anderson with a memorial dog station dedication and activities.
All friendly, leashed dogs and their humans are welcome, according to a Palouse Land Trust news release.
Humane Society representatives will engrave pet ID tags onsite, offer microchip coupons and share information about caring for and adopting pets.
Attendees can learn about pet first aid and keeping pets safe from parasites from Dr. Susila Bales of the Animal Clinic.
And the fastest dog/human trail runners on the Palouse will be crowned after trail sprint races.
Participants are asked to bring a donation from the shelter wish list, which includes bleach, laundry detergent, garbage bags, paper towels, cleaning supplies, dog treats, peanut butter and chew treats.
Sign-up begins for summer youth drama camps in Lewiston and Moscow
Registration is open for youth acting camps through the Lewiston Civic Theatre and University of Idaho.
Students in the civic theater’s Acting Out! Youth Company Summer Camp will perform “Newsies Jr.” July 15-17 and 22-24.
The program, for youth ages 8-17, begins June 20, with registration required by June 17 at lctheatre.org/youth-company or by calling (208) 746-3401. Rehearsals are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday through July 15.
The cost is $200; a limited number of scholarships are available.
The UI Theatre Arts Department summer drama camp, for kids ages 7-12 is from noon to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday from July 20-Aug. 6. Registration is $350 before June 15, $375 after, at uidaho.edu/UISummerDramaCamp.
Participants will learn about acting, movement, building sets, props and costumes while studying language arts with a focus on Shakespeare, according to a UI news release.
The camp concludes with a free public performance Aug. 6 of “A Midsummer’s Night Dream” at the Hartung Theater on the UI campus.