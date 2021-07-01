WSU summer concert series takes the music outdoors
The Washington State University School of Music is planning an outdoor summer music series throughout the month of July on the Pullman campus.
Starting this week, Fridays at the Clock will feature free, family-friendly concerts at 6:30 p.m. Fridays on the lawn between Bryan Hall and Holland Library.
People are invited to picnic and bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating. The concerts will feature performances by faculty and others. The July 23 show will be a children’s concert with a sing-along.
Rock experts to sign copies of recent field guides Saturday
The authors and illustrator of “Idaho Rocks! A Guide to Geologic Sites in the Gem State” and “Roadside Geology of Idaho” will sign books from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday outside BookPeople of Moscow.
Reed Lewis and Mark McFaddan, authors of “Idaho Rocks”; Keegan Schmidt, author of “Roadside Geology of Idaho”; and illustrator Chelsea Feeney will be in front of the store during the Moscow Farmers Market. Books will be available for sale.
“Idaho Rocks!” is a guide to 60 of the most compelling geologic sites in Idaho. In the completely revised edition written by experienced field geologists, “Roadside Geology of Idaho” describes the rocks and landscapes visible along roadsides.
BookPeople is located at 521 S. Main St.
Ceremony to honor Moscow historian will be held July 8
The Idaho Humanities Council will honor Mary Reed, former executive director of the Latah County Historical Society, at a ceremony July 8 at the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute.
Reed, of Pullman, recently won the council’s Outstanding Achievement in the Humanities award for her lifelong commitment to Idaho museums, support of local history and passion for the public humanities. At the ceremony, several individuals will help roast and toast Reed, followed by Reed saying a few words about how the humanities have inspired her work. Doors open at 6 p.m. The formal program begins at 7. Light refreshments will be served.
Reed served 23 years as the director of the society. Under her leadership, it became one of the leading local historical societies in the West, as she established a modern fundraising program, created a collections policy and led efforts to establish the society’s quarterly newsletter, “Latah Legacy,” according to a news release from the council. Reed also was instrumental in the resurrection of the Idaho Association of Museums and served as the organization’s president.
The institute is at 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow.
Summer art classes for children available at the Dahmen Barn
Artisans at the Dahmen Barn is offering Thursday art classes for kids throughout the summer.
Classes are from 1-2:30 p.m. for youth aged 7-12 and cost $20 per student or $35 for two children.
The schedule includes: Printmaking today; clay sculpture on July 8, 22, Aug. 12 and 19; nature wall hangings July 15; resist watercolor painting and faux stained glass July 29; and 3D recycled critters Aug. 12.
The art center is also offering ceramics classes and a printmaking class for teens and adults. More details and registration are available on the barn’s website at artisanbarn.org.
Artists sought to display and/or sell works for Lewiston Artwalk
Beautiful Downtown Lewiston is seeking artists to display and sell artwork at its 10th annual Artwalk, Oct. 1-2.
At artwalk, artists show their work at downtown businesses which hold receptions. More than 30 locations participated in 2019. The event was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
The 2021 event will be from 4-9 p.m. Oct. 1 and noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 2. Artists are encouraged to be present at their location, but it isn’t required.
Artists can apply online at beautifuldowntownlewiston.org/events, where a link to an application is available. A fee of $20 is required to reserve a spot. Artists can work directly with a downtown merchant or have a location assigned to them. Registration closes Aug. 31 or until all locations are filled. !