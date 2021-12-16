Watercolor exhibit comes to Moscow after earlier setback
Prints of award-winning paintings will be displayed in a “replacement” exhibit at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow, starting this week through Jan. 31.
The original paintings were scheduled to be exhibited in November, a show that was thwarted when the artwork being transported to Moscow was destroyed in a fire after a vehicle crash, according Jan Vogtman of the Palouse Watercolor Socius.
The paintings included 20 pieces selected earlier this year in an Idaho Watercolor Society juried competition to travel throughout the state. !
Resolving to share your stories: Send us your tales of New Year’s resolution successes and failures
It’s looming.
Whether you’re someone who makes New Year’s resolutions or not, the concept will soon be promoted from every angle, so get ready for every other Instagram ad to be about fitness, weight-loss or getting organized.
In the spirit of ditching unrealistic New Year’s resolutions in favor of less-commercialized and hopefully more-attainable habit shifts, we’re curious: What’s your most spectacular resolution success — or failure?
What worked and how did you do it? Conversely, let’s just own it: In 500 words or less, tell us about the time it all went wrong.
Inland 360 contributor Kaylee Brewster gets us started with this swing-and-a-miss: Her 2020 New Year’s resolution? Get out and socialize more. Now there’s a failure-in-the-making that couldn’t really be avoided, thank you very much COVID-19.
Selected reader submissions will be shared in a future edition of Inland 360.
Send your anecdote by Dec. 24 to mstone@inland360.com, with “Resolutions” in the subject line. Or mail it to Inland 360, P.O. Box 1387, Lewiston, ID 83501.