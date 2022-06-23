Lewiston brewfest set for Saturday
The Summertime Brews Brewfest on Saturday at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds offers more than 20 craft beers, domestics, hard ciders and seltzers, as well as live music and food.
The 21-and-older event, from 2-6 p.m., also includes free rides home.
Tickets are $20 at lewistonbrews.com.
Tips collected during the event will be donated to Idaho Animal Rescue Network, according to the event’s Facebook page. Eventgoers also will be able to play games for a donation to the rescue network.
More information is at facebook.com/LewistonBrewfest.
Kids’ instrument-making workshop set for Saturday in Moscow
Children can create their own instrument Saturday during a visit with author Annette Bay Pimentel, of Moscow.
Masks are required at the 11 a.m. event at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St.
Pimentel will read from her new children’s book, “Before Music: Where Instruments Come From,” which explores the ways people have used the materials in nature to create musical instruments.
She is the author of “All the Way to the Top,” “Girl Running,” a Junior Library Guild selection, and “Mountain Chef,” which won the Carter G. Woodson Award, according to a news release from event organizer BookPeople of Moscow.
More information is at annettebaypimentel.com and bookpeopleofmoscow.com.
New musical to be read at RTOP
Community members can participate in an open reading and sing-through Sunday of a new musical by local composer and playwright Andy Pope.
Interested adults and teenagers are invited to attend and participate in the reading of “Eden of Babylon” from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., in Pullman.
Written in a traditional style, the play addresses contemporary themes, including the issue of youth homelessness in the 21st century, according to an RTOP news release.
More information is available by calling (509) 334-0750 or emailing rtoptheatre@gmail.com.
Spots still open for youth nature camps
Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute summer camps at the 400-acre Paradise Ridge Retreat near Moscow still have spots available.
The Palouse Roots camps are for kids ages 4-7, and ENGAGE (Education in Nature, Growth, Awareness and Group Experiences) camps are for kids ages 7-14.
Camps cost $200 per week, with several sessions remaining through July. Tuition assistance is available. Schedules are on the PCEI website at pcei.org.
Artists can enter stormwater education mini-mural contest
Artists can submit designs through Aug. 5 for a mini-murals public art project in Moscow.
Mobile mini-murals on sign stands will be placed near highly visible storm drain inlets to help explain the function of the city’s storm sewer system and its connection to local streams, according to a city of Moscow news release.
As many as two artists will be selected to install hand-painted murals on city-provided sign blanks to be displayed for two to four years. Proposals are accepted at bit.ly/MoscowMiniMurals.
Youth and adult artists who live in Latah, Nez Perce, Asotin, Whitman or Nez Perce counties and Coeur d’Alene tribal members are eligible to enter.
Two designs will be chosen for installation, and each selected artist will receive an honorarium of $300 when the artwork is complete.
The murals will help the city meet a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requirement to conduct public education and outreach about stormwater runoff, which affects water quality in streams and rivers, according to the news release.
Contest submissions should address the impact stormwater — often polluted by waste such as trash, cigarette butts, sediment, nutrients from fertilizer and dog waste, oil and paint — has on the ecosystem and communicate the shared responsibility to protect resources.
Director Q&A follows “Bitterbrush” screening at Kenworthy tonight
The director of a documentary set in the mountains of rural Idaho will answer questions after a screening at 7 p.m. today at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St.
“Bitterbrush” director Emelie Mahdavian’s Q&A follows the 1 ½-hour, unrated movie. Ticketholders previous screenings of the film over the weekend can attend the Q&A at no additional charge.
Mahdavian’s film, which debuted at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival, follows range riders Hollyn Patterson and Colie Moline through a solitary summer of cattle herding.
Tickets, $7, can be purchased at kenworthy.org/events-calendar/bitterbrush.