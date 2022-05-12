Work of UI apparel design grads is on display
Work by University of Idaho students graduating from the Apparel, Textiles and Design program can be viewed this week at the Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 411 S. Main St.
The Margaret Ritchie School of Family and Consumer Sciences’ Apparel Design Senior Showcase runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.
Work by seniors Adrianna Kauffman, a Moscow native; Madison Machen, of Idaho Falls; Rachel Houle, of Horseshoe Bend, Idaho; and Daisy Blowers, of Rathdrum, will be on display.
The designers will be at a finale event from 5-8 p.m. Friday to answer questions and discuss their work.
Regional Theatre of the Palouse’s show tune revue starts on Friday
The Regional Theatre of the Palouse will perform a show tune revue the next two weekends designed to illustrate the history and progression of the past 100 years of Broadway.
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, next Thursday and May 20-21 at 122 North Grand Ave., with numbers representing every decade from the 1920s through the 2010s.
The revue features an all-local cast of veteran performers under artistic directors John Rich and Michael Todd and music director Cody Wendt, with Todd and Wendt doubling as cast members. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served during a half-hour intermission.
Tickets $25, may be purchased via phone at (509) 334-0750, online at rtoptheatre.org or at the door.
Puddle of Mudd will play Sunday in Lewiston
Post-grunge, alternative rock band Puddle of Mudd drew a crowd in 2011 at Rockin’ on the River in Clarkston, and organizers expect a robust show Sunday at Boomers’ Garden in Lewiston.
Doors open at 5 p.m. at the downtown Lewiston venue, 301 Second St., where Lewiston-Clarkston Valley-based Unconfined and Spokane-based Everyone Love a Villain will open.
Puddle of Mudd, formed in Kansas City, Mo., in 1992, has sold more than 7 million albums and had a string of No. 1 rock singles, according to its website. Its major-label debut, “Come Clean,” sold more than 5 million copies.
General admission tickets are $30 at bit.ly/BoomersPuddle, at GNC in the Lewiston Center Mall or Les Schwab in downtown Lewiston.
Works by Taylor, Jones on display at Libey Gallery
Exhibits by Colfax photographer Naomi Taylor and former resident Jerry Jones are on display at the Libey Gallery in Colfax through the end of the month.
Taylor, of “Gypsy Heart Photography,” grew up traveling the Pacific Northwest with her mom, showing dogs, according to a gallery news release. Her mother loved photography, and Taylor was inspired to keep her memory alive through photography after her sudden death.
A longtime former Colfax resident and 55-year staff member of the Whitman County Gazette, Jones chose paintings for the exhibit inspired by his travel to Australia. He participated in a Rotary exchange to Queensland and New South Wales in 1975, and photos taken there were published by the Gazette in a booklet titled “Friends Down Under.” He continued adding paintings of the people in the photos to his collection for the next 47 years.
The Libey Gallery, located in The Bettie Steiger Center adjacent to the Colfax Library at 102 S. Main St., is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturdays.
‘The Salon’ offers author readings and Victorian crafts as part of Moscow Artwalk
An evening of author readings and mini-lessons set for next Thursday at Moscow’s McConnell Manson was organized in the spirit of Dr. Fredrick Church, who donated the mansion to Latah County.
Church hoped “that it would serve as a gathering place for curious minds,” according to a Latah County Historical Society news release announcing “The Salon,” which is planned for 5:30 p.m. at the mansion, 110 S. Adams St.
Authors David Harlon, Alexandra Teague and Judy Sobeloff will read from original works, followed by a short wine tasting lesson with Camas Prairie Winery, music with the Ukulele Players of the Palouse and a Victorian craft. There will be a no-host bar by Camas Prairie Winery after the wine tasting.
The free event is part of the city of Moscow’s Artwalk program, which runs the third Thursday of the month through June.
More information is available by emailing lchslibrary@latahcountyid.gov or calling (208) 882-1004.