Summer concert series continues at Dahmen Barn with Paradox
Cover band Paradox plays the Artisans at the Dahmen Barn’s summer concert series at 7 p.m. Saturday, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown.
The Moscow/Pullman-based five-piece band has been performing originals and a wide variety of covers since 2014, including rock, pop, country and folk from the 1950s to the present.
Its musical influences range from the Beatles, Eagles and Rolling Stones to Johnny Cash, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood to Coldplay and Train, with some Mendelssohn and Bach thrown in for good measure, according to a Dahmen Barn news release.
Tickets, $15, are available at the door, starting at 6 p.m. Wine, beer and food are available for purchase.
The series continues Aug. 20 with the Cherry Sisters Revival, playing “sophisticated primitive” and Aug. 22 with Birds of Play’s Americana, both at 7 p.m.
More information is at artisanbarn.org.
Idaho Repertory Theatre’s kids’ camp presents ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’
Students in the Idaho Repertory Theatre’s Summer Drama Camp will perform Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow.
The comedy about love lost and found is beloved for its imaginative playfulness, according to a University of Idaho news release.
“It provokes children’s natural curiosity and reminds adults of the wonders of youthful gameplaying,” said Robert Caisley, IRT artistic director and UI Department of Theatre Arts chairperson, in the news release.
The production features more than 30 children, ages 7 to 12, who participated in the two-week drama camp, which returned this year after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Vandal alumna Christina Brandt directs.
Tickets, $10, can be purchased at bit.ly/MidsummerIRT or at the door starting 30 minutes before the show, while supplies last. Admission is free for people 18 and younger.
Reception launches Lewiston artist’s show at Valley Art Center
A reception launching a show by Lewiston artist Kevin Beeson is set for 4-7 p.m. Friday at Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston.
Beeson’s images of colorful vintage automobiles will be on display through Aug. 27. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
More information is at lcvalleyartcenter.org.
A fundraiser to help with remodeling costs for the center’s kitchen and bathroom areas continues through Aug. 20, when a drawing will be held at 2 p.m. for an original oil pastel, “The Lion,” by Clarkston artist Judy Fairley. Tickets, $5, are available at the center.
Ale celebrating UI Women’s Center’s 50th anniversary comes out Saturday
A golden ale commemorating the 50th anniversary of the University of Idaho Women’s Center debuts Saturday at Moscow Brewing Company, 630 N. Almon St. No. 130.
The official release of DismantALE, commissioned from Micropolis Brewing to celebrate the center’s five decades of working for gender equity on campus and in the community, runs from 5-8 p.m. with complimentary appetizers and prizes.
Children are welcome at the event; nonalcoholic drinks and food are available at the brewery.
