Screen on the Green returns tonight at UI
The University of Idaho’s Screen on the Green outdoor movie series starts tonight with “The Goonies.”
Seating opens at 8 p.m., and the family-friendly outdoor movies begin at 9 p.m. Thursdays on the Theophilus Tower Lawn.
Patrons are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and snacks from home, according to a UI news release.
Other movies are:
- June 16: “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (PG-13)
- June 23: “Soul” (PG)
- June 30: “Galaxy Quest” (PG)
- July 7: “The Incredibles” (PG)
- July 14: “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” (PG)
- July 21: “Encanto” (PG)
- July 28: “Back to the Future” (PG)
- Aug. 4: “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (PG-13)
- Aug. 11: “Jurassic Park” (PG-13)
The lineup is subject to change. In the event of bad weather, movies will be rescheduled for another Thursday.
Theophilus Tower Lawn is located off Paradise Creek Street, between Line Street and Stadium Drive in Moscow. Free public parking is available in Gold lot 56 on the corner of Sixth and Rayburn streets.
More information is at uidaho.edu/screenonthegreen or the Department of Student Involvement Facebook page.
Critters in the River event is Saturday
Nature enthusiasts of all ages can participate in a hands-on river education event from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Koppel Farm, in Pullman.
Participants will meet at 9 a.m. at the Pullman Community Garden for Critters in the River, an exploration of macroinvertebrates living in and around the South Fork of the Palouse River, according to a Palouse Conservation District news release.
Registration is on the conservation district website at bit.ly/RiverCritters.
The program begins with a discussion of local water quality and the pollutants that affect the health of the river habitat and the animals that live there, according to the news release. Participants will learn about what aquatic macroinvertebrates are — think snails, worms and crayfish — and why they’re important.
Organizers will present a short tutorial on how to catch and handle aquatic macroinvertebrates after a lesson on native plant species planted along the river and the importance of the riparian habitat for native wildlife.
Nets and other identification tools will be provided. Participants who plan to enter the water should wear water shoes or waders.
Some seating is available at picnic tables at the gardens, but bringing a lawn chair or picnic blanket is recommended.
Nominations open for Idaho arts awards
Members of the public can nominate Idaho residents, Idaho-based businesses or organizations, or communities for The Idaho Commission on the Arts’ 2022 Governor’s Awards in the Arts.
The nomination deadline is July 15; nominations can be submitted at arts.idaho.gov/discover/#awards.
Nominees should “have, through creative accomplishments or distinguished service, made a significant contribution to the cultural life of Idaho,” according to an arts commission news release.
Award categories include Excellence in the Arts, Excellence in Folk & Traditional Arts, Support of the Arts, Support of Arts Education and Excellence in Arts Administration.
Nominations must include a brief explanation about why the nominee should receive the award, three to five letters of recommendation and any supporting materials, such as magazine or newspaper articles, resumes or artist statements. Examples of artwork are encouraged for the Excellence in the Arts and Traditional Arts categories, according to the news release.
Arts commissioners will review the nominations and make recommendations to Gov. Brad Little, who determines the recipients.
RTOP sets auditions for pair of musicals
Auditions are from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday and next Thursday for the Regional Theatre of the Palouse’s productions of “The Sound of Music” and “Guys and Dolls.”
Those auditioning must submit an information form either virtually or on-site before performing a short song selection. Virtual auditions can be submitted to rtoptheatre@gmail.com. The theater is at 122 N. Grand Ave. in down-town Pullman.
“Sound of Music” rehearsals are weeknights starting in July, with performances from Aug. 18-28. “Guys and Dolls” rehearsals begin shortly after, and the show runs Oct. 20-30.
More information is available by calling (509) 334-0750 or at rtoptheatre.org.
Youth can learn computer skills and build a Raspberry Pi at LCSC camp
Students ages 13-18 can build a Raspberry Pi from a kit during the Cybercore Summer Camp July 18-21 at Lewis-Clark State College.
The camp, intended to introduce junior high and high school students to computer-related fields like cybersecurity and networking, runs from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on the Lewiston campus, according to an LCSC news release.
The $150 cost includes a Raspberry Pi kit, accessories, a T-shirt and lunch each day. A Raspberry Pi is a tiny computer that can be used to learn computer programming through fun and practical projects.
Registration, at lcsc.edu/business/cybercore-summer-camp, is open until June 20, but space is limited, according to the news release.
Participants will meet industry mentors through demonstrations and lectures and tour area facilities. The program was designed in collaboration with the Idaho National Laboratory, Cybercore, INL Stem K-12, and other industry partners and higher education institutions.
More information is available by emailing business@lcsc.edu or calling (208) 792-2293.
Regional Theatre of the Palouse announces youth summer drama camps
Registration is open for a series of four summer musical theater camps offered by Pullman’s Regional Theatre of the Palouse.
The weeklong camps, for youth ages 8 and older of all skill and experience levels, run June 20 through July 22 at the theater, 122 N. Grand Ave.
Participants can sign up to attend in the morning, afternoon or both, Monday through Thursday, with all campers coming together for both sessions on Friday to stage a free showcase performance for the public.
The showcase themes are “Stepping Into the Spotlight,” June 20-24; “Wonderful World of Disney,” June 27-July 1; “Hollywood Premiere,” July 11-15; and “Broadway Show Revue,” July 18-22.
The cost is $120 per week for half-day attendance or $240 plus a $15 lunch supervision fee per week for full-day attendance.
Those interested can call (509) 334-0750 or email rtoptheatre@gmail.com for more information or to register.
Groups can reserve tables for Palousafest
Nonprofit organizations, student groups and public entities can reserve tables for the University of Idaho’s late-summer Palousafest.
About 3,000-5,000 students and community members are expected to attend the rain-or-shine street fair from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 20, according to a UI news release.
Attendees at the on-campus event can browse student organizations, campus departments, local businesses and nonprofits to find out how to get involved with the community, according to the news release. Merchandise sales are prohibited.
Reservations for a table are free for affiliated student organizations, registered student organizations and UI affiliates or departments; the cost is $30 for public entities, nonprofits, community partners and others, and can be made at bit.ly/PalousafestRegister.
Those interested in more information can email palousafest@uidaho.edu or call (208) 885-6951.