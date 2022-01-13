MLK breakfast speaker to address mental health’s relationship to human rights
Speaker Phillip J. Roundtree will focus on mental health and its relationship to human rights, particularly regarding solutions for marginalized communities, at Saturday’s annual Martin Luther King Human Rights Community Breakfast.
The event, presented by the Latah County Human Rights Task Force, will be online, with a Zoom presentation at 9:30 a.m. The link for the event can be found at humanrightslatah.org.
Presentations of this year’s Rosa Parks Human Rights Achievement Awards will be made during the event as well.
Roundtree is the Founder of Quadefy LLC, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing empowerment services to enhance the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual strength of individuals and groups, according to an email from task force Chairwoman Joann Muneta.
He also will give the University of Idaho Martin Luther King keynote address and present a workshop for Moscow High School and University of Idaho students.
Lewiston MLK Day events set for Monday
Plans for Lewiston’s 32nd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day community celebration Monday include sign-ups at 1:30 p.m. at the YWCA, 300 Main St., to volunteer in the community from 2-4:30 p.m.; a presentation at 5 p.m. at the YWCA by Nez Perce tribal member, artist and Lewis-Clark State College alumna Mikailah Thompson on intersectionality; and a candlelit walk at 5:45 p.m. to the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St.
The college’s theater department will present vignettes at 6 p.m. on “Unsung Heroes of the Struggle for Human Rights.”
Masks are required for events at the Center for Arts & History.
Also: “Lift Every Voice: Celebrating the Legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” a program featuring readings and music honoring King, is set for 7 p.m. Monday at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. Masks are required.
Camas documentary to premiere at Spalding on Saturday
A new documentary titled “Camas: Sacred Food of the Nez Perce” is set to premiere Saturday at the Nez Perce National Historical Park Visitor Center in Spalding and online via YouTube.
The documentary will be aired continuously from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the visitor center auditorium. For those who cannot attend in person, it also will be online at the Lolo Pass Visitors Center — Discover Your Northwest YouTube channel. It will be available at about 5 p.m. Saturday and remain online after that.
In-person attendees at the event are encouraged to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19. Seating will be limited to 40 people, and masks are required in the building.
The Nez Perce National Historical Park Visitor Center is located 10 miles east of Lewiston and 3 miles north of Lapwai, on U.S. Highway 95. Anyone wishing more information may contact the visitor center at (208) 843-7001 or the Lolo Pass visitor center at (208) 942-3113.
Idaho arts commission is accepting fellowship applications through January
Applications for two $5,000 Idaho Commission on the Arts fellowships can be submitted through Jan 31.
A visual arts fellowship ecompasses such disciplines as painting, sculpture, photography and ceramics. A folks and traditional arts category “honors individual practitioners who have dedicated their lives to the perpetuation of their customs and, in doing so, promotes public awareness of our state’s diverse and time-honored communities,” according to a news release from the commission.
Criteria and application forms can be found at arts.idaho.gov/grants.
Historical Society explores present-day opioid epidemic through lens of the past
Opioids will be the topic Tuesday of the third installment of a Latah County Historical Society series exploring the historic roots of contemporary global issues.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. program at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
Washington State University associate professor of history Ken Faunce will discuss “High Society: Globalization, the drug trade and the historical basis for the Opioid Epidemic” as part of the continuing “How It’s Going, How It Started” series, supported with funds from the Idaho Humanities Council.
The Kenworthy concession stand will be open for refreshments.
Details about streaming the lecture are at latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org/events.
Whitman County Library adds magazines to digital collection, accessible via Libby app
Whitman County Library patrons can now access more than 2,000 magazines through the Libby reading app.
Titles include mainstream publications such as Newsweek, US Weekly and National Geographic as well as titles focused on special interests like Family Handyman, PC World and Bon Appetit, according to an email from librarian Nichole Kopp.
Library users can browse the digital collection by downloading the Libby app, then following the prompts to find the Whitman County Library and signing in with a library card. Those needing assistance can call or stop by a library branch or visit whitcolib.org.