Three to discuss journalistic independence at League of Women Voters forum
Panelists representing traditional print media, the academic setting and nonprofit online publishing will discuss “Without Fear or Favor: Journalistic Independence in a Hyper-Partisan Era” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for the latest Moscow League of Women Voters speakers forum.
Login information for the Zoom presenta-tion can be found on the League website at lwvmoscow.org.
Nathan Alford is publisher of the family-owned Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Lewiston Tribune, as well as weekly arts and culture magazine Inland 360. A graduate of the University of Idaho and Gonzaga University School of Law, Alford has held leadership positions in the family’s newspaper business for nearly two decades.
Kenton Bird is associate professor of journalism at UI and past director of the university’s School of Journalism and Mass Media. Bird holds degrees from the UI, the University of Wales and Washington State University, and his areas of focus in teaching include mass media and public opinion, news reporting and science writing.
Christina Lords is editor in chief of the Idaho Capital Sun, a nonprofit online news organization reporting on state government, politics and policy. A UI graduate, Lords previously led the Idaho Statesman in Boise and served as a reporter and editor at newspapers in Moscow, Idaho Falls and Nampa.
Still time to enter 360’s Design Our Cover contest
Your painting, sketch, collage, photograph or digital art could be a future Inland 360 cover. Here’s how to enter:
Work must be original. The 360 logo will be placed somewhere in the design if you don’t include it.
Don’t sign artwork — we give all artists attribution.
Dimensions (this is important!) are 10.5 inches wide by 12.5 inches deep.
Entries can be emailed to contests@inland360.com, submitted in person at the Lewiston Tribune office, 505 Capital St., or mailed (don’t fold) to: Inland 360, P.O. Box 1387, Lewiston, ID 83501.
Contest entries must be received by Feb. 18.
Include your name, address, email and phone number so we can contact you and credit you for your work.
Nominations open for leadership awards in conjunction with LCSC conference
Nominations are open until Feb. 14 for three awards to be presented at the fifth annual Lewis-Clark State College Women’s Leadership Conference, set to take place virtually in March.
The award categories are: an LCSC staff/faculty member, a community member and a Rising Women’s Leadership Award given to an LCSC student who is a role model to fellow students. The nominations should reflect someone who:
Exemplifies leadership in their field of expertise.
Serves as a role model or mentor.
Is respected by their peers.
Gives back to the community or their profession through their time and talent.
Advocates for positive change to help close the leadership gap and create a more equitable society for all.
For the LCSC campus award, the nomination also must address how the individual demonstrates a commitment to the college’s mission and higher education.
Nominations should be emailed by 5 p.m. Feb. 14 to Amy Canfield at aecanfield@lcsc.edu.
The conference, open to individuals regardless of sex, is scheduled to run 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 4 with the theme “Celebrating 50 years of Title IX: Where We’ve Been and Where We’re Going.” More information is at lcsc.edu/womens-leadership-conference.
Winter Market opens Saturday in Moscow
Moscow’s Winter Market returns to the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with more than 35 vendors.
Lunch will be available for purchase from the former Bloom restaurant, with Hungarian mushroom soup, honey ham, kale salad and Gruyere rolls.
Market visitors can take in the “Pieces of Paper” art show in the Center’s hallway gallery. The community show runs through the end of March. An opening reception is from 5-7 p.m. Friday.
Science-focused feature to replace Earthweek
Beginning next week, we will replace the Earthweek feature that’s been appearing weekly in Inland 360 with Science Weekly. Many readers expressed appreciation for the information about our changing climate, and we are committed to continuing providing information on that topic. In addition to environmental concerns, Science Weekly includes information on a broad range of other science-related topics.