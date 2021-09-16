Young adult novelist, Zoe Hana Mikuta, to speak at WSU
Zoe Hana Mikuta, author of the recently released science fiction novel “Gearbreakers,” will kick off Washington State Univerisity’s Visiting Writer Series next week.
Mikuta won a two-book publishing deal at age 19 which led to “Gearbreakers” and its soon-to-be released sequel, “Godslayers.” Now 20, she recently sold the movie rights for “Gearbreakers” to a producer. On her website, she says that deteriorating worlds and characters with “bad tempers, skewed morals and big hearts” are what she primarily enjoys writing about. Her characters are queer, half-white girls without families who fight robots and fall in love.
“Gearbreakers” centers on two main characters, Eris and Sona, in a fictional world. The two seem, at first, to be on opposite sides of a war spread by the oppressive rule of Godalia and giant mechanical weapons known as Windups. After a run-in with each other, they learn that their intentions and morals aren’t as different as they think.
Mikuta, who is Korean-American, grew up in Boulder, Colo. She attends the University of Washington in Seattle, where she studies creative writing and history of religion. She will speak at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the Elson S. Floyd Cultural Center, 405 SE Spokane St., in Pullman. The event is free. More information on Mikuta and her works can be found online at zoehanamikuta.com.
Bikes are focus of Saturday’s free ‘rodeo’ in Lewiston
A free bike rodeo is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the former Shopko parking lot, 2120 Thain Grade, in Lewiston.
The rodeo will feature bike safety checks, skill building exercises, safety tips, obstacle courses, games and a helmet giveaway.
The event is presented by the Lewiston Rotary Club. More information is available by contacting ericjustis@yahoo.com.
WA-ID Symphony requiring vax proof to attend concerts
The Washington Idaho Symphony will require proof of full vaccination for all concerts until further notice.
Proof of vaccination is required for all event attendees age 12 and older, according to a news release issued last week. Vaccination status must be shown with a valid ID upon entry to the venue. Proof of vaccination can be achieved by showing a physical vaccine card or presenting a photograph of a vaccine card stored on an electronic device. Attendees and staff are required to wear masks at all events. Disposable masks will be available.
Any patron who already purchased tickets but is unable to abide by this new policy is entitled to a full refund by contacting the symphony office.
The first events of the fall are the 50th Season Premiere concerts Sept. 25 at Pullman High School and Sept. 26 at Clarkston High School. Details are online wa-idsymphony.org.