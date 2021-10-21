360 shorts

Inland 360 launches cover coloring contest
Bust out your crayons (or pencils or markers or paints) and add your own touch to this week’s cryptid-themed cover illustration by Lars Roubidoux.
Include your name, age, phone number and city of residence with each submission, and mail to Inland 360, P.O. Box 1387, Lewiston, ID 83501 or hand-deliver to 505 Capitol St., in Lewiston, by 5 p.m. Nov. 1.
Our panel of expert judges, otherwise known as the Inland 360 staff, will choose a winner in two categories: 12 and younger, and 13 and older.
Winners will receive an 11-by-17-inch photo print of their choice by the Lewiston Tribune’s August Frank and an Inland 360 sticker. The winning entries also will be published in the Nov. 4 edition of Inland 360. Let the coloring commence.
Blizzard Entertainment representative to discuss WoW student art contest
A senior art manager for Blizzard Entertainment’s World of Warcraft franchise is set to discuss the latest WoW student art contest at 1 p.m. Friday during the University of Idaho’s weekly Virtual Technology and Design talk.
Jeff Parrot will share details about the 11th annual World of Warcraft Student Art Contest, which runs through Jan. 31 with categories for environment, character, FX and animation. Prizes include a Wacom Cintiqu Pro 24, one-year subscription to World of Warcraft and one-hour virtual mentorship.
College or university students interested in learning more about the contest can register for the talk at bit.ly/3AQf7l6.
Palouse Writers Guild plans Christmas contest
The deadline for the Palouse Writers Guild’s newest event, a Christmas writing contest, is Nov. 1.
There is no minimum age to enter the short-story contest, and participants need not be members of the group.
Winners will be announced at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 during the Guild’s TGIO (Thank God it’s Over) get-together celebrating the end of National Novel Writing Month. Prizes include a Christmas fruitcake for first place, a leg lamp ornament for second place and Grinch pencils for third place.
The guild, which bills itself as “a networking resource for Palouse writers,” offers a variety of writing contests throughout the year.
Rules and submission guidelines are at palousewritersguild.org.