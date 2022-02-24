Jazz fest starts today at UI
The Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival begins today and continues through Saturday at the University of Idaho in Moscow.
A world music celebration at 7 tonight, a performance by Grammy-winner Dee Dee Bridgewater at 7 p.m. Friday and a show with the Chris Potter Trio at 7 p.m. Saturday will be at the the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, instead of the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center, according to a news release from the university.
“The Pitman Center offers an amazing venue conducive to the intimacy and atmosphere of this year’s extraordinary jazz performers,” festival manager Josh Skinner said. “The smaller venue won’t impact the top-notch acoustics our attendees have come to expect. Everyone is in for a real treat.”
Series and individual concert tickets can be purchased through the UI ticket office in the Kibbie Dome, by phone at (888) 885-6312 or at uidaho.edu/ticketoffice.
More information about individual events and locations can be found at uidaho.edu/class/jazzfest/events.
Exhibit on Chinese cultural influences opens today at Center for Arts & History
A show highlighting how Chinese culture enriched the history of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and Pacific Northwest opens today at the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston.
Artifacts and contemporary art will be on display through Aug. 31 in the exhibit titled “From the Yellow River to the Snake River: Stories of Chinese Tradition Across Time and Space.”
A few of the decorative arts, clothing, personal mementos and food items belong to the Center for Art & History’s permanent collection, but most are on loan from regional institutions, including the Asian American Comparative Collection at the University of Idaho, the Nez Perce County Historical Museum and the Historical Museum at St. Gertrude in Cottonwood, according to a news release from the college.
The exhibit also includes paintings by contemporary artist Yidan Guo of Blackfoot, Idaho, who uses traditional Chinese techniques to create watercolor paintings on silk and rice paper. By embracing these methods, Guo connects with her heritage, ultimately bridging the past and present, according to the news release. She will speak about her work from 5-6 p.m. March 2 over Zoom, with free registration at bit.ly/YidanGuo.
The center’s hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. More information on exhibits is at lcsc.edu/cah/exhibits. The college’s COVID-19 protocols are detailed at lcsc.edu/coronavirus/guides-resources.
Pullman Civic Theatre’s production of ‘The Odd Couple’ opens tonight
The Pullman Civic Theatre’s production of Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple” starts at 7:30 tonight at the Nye Street Theater, 1220 NW Nye St., Pullman.
The show continues at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and March 4-5, and at 2 p.m. Sunday and March 6.
The classic comedy, which premiered on Broadway in 1965 and was adapted into a 1968 film and 1970s television series, sees a clean freak and a slob rooming together with hilarious results.
Proof of vaccination is required for entry to the shows; masks must be worn at all times while not actively drinking or eating.
Moscow seeks three-dimensional artwork for city’s sculpture garden
The Moscow Arts Commission and the city of Moscow Arts Department are seeking 3D artworks for a one-year installation at the Intermodal Transit Center Sculpture Garden.
Proposals can be submitted at bit.ly/submit3Dart through April 15.
Four sculptures will be selected to be displayed through May 2023; the winning artists will receive an honorarium of $500 for the loan of their artwork.
The Intermodal Transit Center was built by the city of Moscow in 2012 as a one-stop concept for transportation in the community, providing access for taxis, vanpools and carpools while expanding pedestrian and bicyclist access to Paradise Path, according to a news release. The city’s Arts Department developed the Sculpture Garden in 2015 as an opportunity for public art viewing and an exhibition space for regional artists.
Gritman CEO and public health director to discuss COVID-19 response, future
“The COVID-19 Pandemic: Gritman Hospital’s Response and The Future of Local Public Health” will be the topic at noon Wednesday for the latest League of Women Voters of Moscow Speaker Forum.
The presentation will be on Zoom, with login information at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow.
President and CEO of Gritman Medical Center Kara Besst and Public Health – Idaho North Central District Director Carol Moehrle will speak about how local health institutions have dealt with COVID-19 so far and what preparations they’ve been making to address an unknown future with the virus.
Besst has worked at Gritman for nearly 29 years, where she started as an intern while studying for a bachelor’s degree in accounting at the University of Idaho. She became Gritman’s chief financial officer in November 2000 and assumed the role of president and CEO in February 2011.
Moehrle has served as the North Central District director, covering Latah, Idaho, Lewis, Clearwater and Nez Perce counties, for the past 30 years.
