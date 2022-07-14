Alive After Five returns at Clarkston Farmers Market
Clarkston’s Alive After Five is back, starting today, in conjunction with the Clarkston Farmers Market.
In past years, the event, featuring vendors and entertainment, was held downtown, on Sixth Street. Today and Aug. 11, it’s set to coincide with the market, from 5-8 p.m., at Beachview Park, at Chestnut and Second streets.
The Alive After Five Youth Enrichment Summer Social will feature kids activities, music, community support group booths and local shopping, according to a news release.
It is presented by the Clarkston EPIC Coalition, Asotin County Parks and Recreation, Child Advocacy Services, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley, Nelly Broadcasting and the Washington State Health Care Authority.
The Clarkston Farmers Market, Thursdays through Sept. 15, accepts Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program EBT payments for fresh local produce, USDA meat, eggs and honey. The SNAP Market Match provides a 100% match on EBT transactions up to $40 per market day, per card.
The market also accepts debit and credit cards.
Crazy Days runs today through Saturday in Pullman
Pullman’s Crazy Days, today through Saturday, promises sidewalk sales and promotions from downtown businesses.
Participants in the annual event, presented by the Pullman Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Pullman Association, include Neill’s Coffee and Ice Cream, Neill’s Flowers and Gifts, the Regional Theatre of the Palouse, Cherie Amour, Palouse Country Candy, Brused Books, Lily Bee’s, Noshies and Glassphemy.
Many businesses will stay open this evening to coincide with the Pullman chamber’s Music on Main series, with local band Soulstice performing classic rock, pop and R&B between 6-8 p.m. in Pine Street Plaza. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs to the free, family-friendly performance.
Music on Main features local musicians from 6-8 p.m. each Thursday, June through September, weather permitting. More information is at pullmanchamber.com.
‘Pizza-ology’ camp is free to Latah County teens
A free food science camp for Latah County high schoolers gives students an in-depth lesson about how a favorite food is made.
Registration is open through July 22 for Pizza-ology Camp, which runs Aug. 1-6 at the University of Idaho’s Doceo Center for Innovation + Learning, 875 Perimeter Drive, in Moscow.
The Idaho STEM Action Center program features day trips with provided transportation to restaurants and facilities to learn about food chemistry, sustainable agriculture and practical science, according to the university.
The camp concludes with students sourcing ingredients at the Moscow Farmers Market to cook a pizza for family and friends.
Information and registration is at bit.ly/Pizzaology.