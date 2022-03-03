Women’s History Month events begin today at LCSC
A leadership conference, film screening and panel discussion are among the events celebrating Women’s History Month starting this week at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
The college’s public safety director and Title IX coordinator, Ashley Hull, will present “Title IX at LC State” at noon today in the LCSC Library.
The school’s fifth annual Women’s Leadership Conference is from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday via Zoom, with registration at lcsc.edu/womens-leadership-conference. The theme is “Celebrating 50 Years of Title IX: Where We’ve Been and Where We’re Going.”
“The Legacy of Title IX: The Role of Sport in Women’s Personal Histories,” a panel discussion at noon Monday at the college’s library, will be led by sociology professor Laura Earles and feature multigenerational college athletes.
History professor Amy Canfield will lead a discussion after a screening of the film “Nine for IX: Swoopes” at noon Wednesday in the library.
The keynote presentation, at noon next Thursday in the library, will feature LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton discussing her book “More Than a Game: One Woman’s Fight for Gender Equity in Sport.”
Moscow author to read, sign her debut children’s book
Author Eija Sumner will read her children’s book “Crocodile Hungry” on Saturday in Moscow, followed by a question-and-answer session.
The reading and a book signing are set for 11 a.m. to noon at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St. Books will be available for sale; masks are required.
“Crocodile Hungry” is Sumner’s debut children’s picture book. The Moscow author’s other writings include poetry and fiction books for older kids and teens.
The event is presented by BookPeople of Moscow, and more information is at bookpeopleofmoscow.com.
Washington Idaho Symphony to showcase wind, brass
The wind and brass sections will be featured in Washington Idaho Symphony performances this weekend.
The Masterworks for Winds chamber concert will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Washington State University’s Ensminger Pavilion in Pullman and 3 p.m. Sunday at Lewis-Clark State College’s Silverthorne Theater in Lewiston.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for those 12-18 and free for children younger than 12, as well as WSU, LCSC and University of Idaho students.
More information and tickets are at wa-idsymphony.org.
Proof of vaccination is required for attendees 12 and older, and masks must be worn.
Emerging artist Alexander 23 has WSU gig Tuesday
Alexander 23, who is opening for John Mayer’s East Coast arena tour, will perform next week at Washington State University.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for the concert in the Senior Ballroom at the Compton Union Building on the Pullman campus.
Tickets are $10 for WSU and University of Idaho students and $15 for the general public in advance at bit.ly/SEBAlexander23, or $20 for students and $25 general public at the door.
Chicago native Alexander Glantz writes, records and produces all of his music in a self-built studio in Los Angeles, according to a news release. His 2019 debut, “Dirty AF1s,” hit No. 31 on Apple’s Pop chart. He has since toured with Alec Benjamin, Omar Apollo, mxmtoon and Chelsea Cutler and joined Selena Gomez to remix her hit song “Rare.” His latest hit track, “IDK You Yet,” made its way to Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits and No. 14 on Apple’s Pop Chart.
Social media’s influence on democracy is subject of Wednesday forum
Three professors will discuss “Democracy and Social Media” Wednesday as part of the Moscow League of Women Voters online speaker series.
Social media’s effects on democratic institutions and processes will be examined in the 6:30 p.m. presentation on Zoom, with login information at lwvmoscow.org.
Katie Blevins is an assistant professor in the School of Journalism and Mass Media and co-director of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies at the University of Idaho. Blevins earned her doctorate degree at Penn State, and her teaching and scholarly interests include social media, media law, issues of gender and representation, new technology and global media.
Porismita Borah is an associate professor in the Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University and is affiliated with the Murrow Center for Media and Health Promotion Research. She received her doctorate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and her focuses include emerging technology in communication and news framing within the contemporary media landscape.
Travis Ridout is Thomas S. Foley Distinguished Professor of Government and Public Policy in the School of Politics, Philosophy and Public Affairs at WSU. Ridout, whose doctorate is from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, serves as co-director of the Wesleyan Media Project, which tracks political advertising. His areas of emphasis are media and politics, elections and voting, and political behavior.
Neighbors in Dialogue event focuses on Hispanic/Latinx communities
The latest Neighbors in Dialogue event, “A conversation with the Hispanic/Latinx communities,” is set for 6:30 p.m. next Thursday, at Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 Campus St. in Pullman.
Three local Latina women will share their stories, followed by discussion with the audience, both in person and on Zoom, with registration at bit.ly/NeighborsDialogue.
Marena Guzman is a doctoral candidate in molecular biosciences at Washington State University and adviser for the Crimson Group, a student organization for undocumented students and allies. Sonia López-López is an assistant professor of Spanish at WSU, and Lucila “Luci” Loera-Herrera is executive director of the school’s Office for Access and Opportunity.
The event is presented by Sacred Heart Social Justice Ministry and the Justice and Witness Team at Community Congregational United Church of Christ.
Cover contest winners to be announced next week
You made it tough.
The number of high-quality entries in the Inland 360 Cover Contest surprised us in a good way, and we’re going to take one more week before we list the winners, whose designs will be considered for future covers.
The first winner appeared last week: Lewis-Clark State College student Lina Boylan’s colorful multimedia fish. We’re weighing entries in many other categories, including oil paint, photography, digital rendering and pen and ink. Again, we’ll include a list of names in next week’s issue, and the covers themselves will appear periodically over the course of the next 12 months.
Thank you again to so many readers for sharing your talents and entering our contest.