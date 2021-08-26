360 shorts

Contemporary art exhibit opens in Genesee
The Little Pink House Gallery in Genesee will showcase the exhibition “Renewal (Summer)” on Saturday and Sunday.
Contemporary artists featured in the exhibit include David Roon, a Moscow artist and professor of natural resources and society at the University of Idaho. Roon will show clay works influenced by his passion for environmental science. Woodcarver Jana Vrtělová Hobert will exhibit earrings hand-carved from basswood, birch and pine scraps, primarily leftover from her marionette-making. Raised in the Czech Republic and now living in Moscow, Hobert’s painted jewelry works are a contemporary reflection of old-world puppetry — an interest and talent she inherited from her grandfather.
Other artists showing are Jill Birschbach, Casey Doyle, Amanda Harlow, David Herbold, Lauren McCleary, Noah Schuerman and Ellen Vieth, the gallery’s owner. Historical plein air paintings by Ruth Miller (1904-78) also will be for sale.
Exhibition hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Masks are required in the gallery at 157 N. Elm St. More information is at littlepinkhousegallery.com.
Lewiston Hot August Nights car shows are this weekend
Classic cars and trucks will be on display Friday and Saturday during the annual Lewiston Hot August Nights.
The QuadCities Tire & Auto 4x4 Show is from 1-5 p.m. Friday at 519 Diagonal St., Clarkston.
Cruisin’ Main Street is from 7-10 Friday night along Main Street in downtown Lewiston.
The Show & Shine is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on Main Street in downtown Lewiston. A trophy present-ation is from 3-4 p.m. at Brackenbury Square.
Events are free for spectators. Additional information is available online at lewistonhan.com/event, including registration information and passes to join the car cruise.