Ren Fair poster winner to be unveiled tonight
The winner of this year’s Moscow Renaissance Fair poster design contest will be announced at 6 p.m. today at an unveiling celebration at One World Café, 533 S. Main St.
Posters signed by the artist, who will be presented with the $200 contest prize, will be available, and the entire collection of posters from past fairs will be on display. Light refreshments will be served.
Past posters can be viewed at moscowrenfair.org/poster_gallery.html.
The Moscow Renaissance Fair, set for April 30-May 1, began in 1974 and features music, crafts and food at East City Park.
Indigenous artists sought for MMIW exhibit at 2022 Art Under the Elms
Indigenous artists interested in participating in a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women exhibit at this year’s Art Under the Elms are asked to contact organizers by Friday and submit their work by April 16.
“MMIW No More Stolen Relatives” is set to be displayed outdoors on the Lewis-Clark State College campus during the annual event, which returns April 22-24 after a two-year hiatus.
An opening ceremony is scheduled for noon April 22 for the exhibit, a collaboration between the LCSC Center for Arts & History, Nez Perce Tourism and Nez Perce Traditions Gift Shop with support from the Idaho Commission on the Arts.
Those interested can contact Helen Goodteacher at higoodteacher@gmail.com or Stacia Morfin at nezpercetourism@gmail.com.
Powwow is slated for Saturday at WSU campus
The Pah-Loots-Puu Powwow is set for Saturday at Beasley Coliseum, 925 NE North Fairway Road, on Washington State University’s Pullman campus.
Grand entries are scheduled for noon and 6 p.m.
Singers and dancers from tribes around the region are slated to perform at the free event, organized by the Associated Students of Washington State University Ku-Ah-Mah and the ASWSU Native American Women’s Association.
More information is available by calling (509) 335-5909 or emailing steven.martin1@wsu.edu.
Author of Moscow’s climate action plan to speak
The primary author of Moscow’s draft climate action plan will speak at noon Wednesday via Zoom as part of the League of Women Voters of Moscow Speaker Forum.
Login information for city of Moscow Environmental Education and Sustainability Specialist Kelli Cooper’s talk can be found at lwvmoscow.org.
The city has been working to develop an action plan over the past year in response to the challenges it’s anticipated to face with a changing climate, according to a League news release. Cooper will provide an overview of the plan, which includes steps the city can take to reduce emissions, and review the process by which it was developed.
She earned bachelor’s degrees in earth and environmental science and geology from Washington State University and began working with the city in 2016 as an AmeriCorps member, moving to full time in 2019.
Investigative journalist to speak Tuesday about sexual violence in sports
Jessica Luther, whose investigative journalism explores the intersection of sports and gendered violence, will speak Tuesday at the University of Idaho as part of the school’s Social Change speaker series.
Luther’s talk, “Unsportsmanlike Conduct: Rape and Social Change Through Journalism,” is set for 5 p.m. in the Clearwater-Whitewater Room of the Idaho Student Union Building, 875 S. Line St., Moscow.
Her work includes reporting with Dan Solomon at Texas Monthly and DeadSpin about how Baylor University’s football team responded to reports of sexual violence by players, according to a UI news release. Luther also investigated the toxic workplace culture on the business side of the Dallas Mavericks’ operation alongside Jon Wertheim at Sports Illustrated and worked with USA Today’s Nancy Armour and Kenny Jacoby to reveal Louisiana State University’s failures to respond adequately to reports of sexual harassment and assault.
She is the author of two books: “Unsportsmanlike Conduct: College Football and the Politics of Rape,” 2016, and “Loving Sports When They Don’t Love You Back: The Dilemma of the Modern Sports Fan,” 2020, co-written with Kavitha Davidson. She also co-hosts a weekly feminist sports podcast titled “Burn It All Down.”
The Social Change speaker series is organized by the humanities fellows in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences and supported by a grant from the Idaho Humanities Council.
NYT columnist Carl Zimmer to discuss pandemic coverage Wednesday at UI symposium
Award-winning science writer and New York Times columnist Carl Zimmer will deliver the keynote speech next week for the University of Idaho’s annual media ethics symposium.
Zimmer will present “Writing the Pandemic: Journalism in the Age of COVID-19” at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center in Moscow.
The free event also will be livestreamed at uidaho.edu/news/ui-live.
Zimmer is a three-time winner of the American Association for the Advancement of Science’s Journalism Award, twice for his work for the New York Times and once for The Loom, a blog published by Discover Magazine and National Geographic, according to a UI news release.
His latest book, “Life’s Edge: The Search for What It Means to Be Alive,” was named a Notable Book of 2021 by the New York Times. His book “A Planet of Viruses,” originally published in 2011, was republished in 2021 with a new chapter about COVID-19.
More:
A panel of regional journalists will discuss media coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic in Idaho and Washington in a Zoom webinar at 3:30 p.m. next Thursday at uidaho.edu/op22.
Ariel Dreher, a Report for America fellow at The Spokesman-Review of Spokane; Audrey Dutton, a senior investigative reporter for the Idaho Capital Sun of Boise; and Rachel Sun, a health care reporter for the Lewiston Tribune, Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Northwest Public Broadcasting, based in Pullman, will participate. UI School of Journalism Mass Media faculty member Caitlin Cieslik-Miskimen will moderate the panel.
The Oppenheimer Ethics Symposium, founded in 2011, is presented by the UI School of Journalism and Mass Media.
Public has chance to show off ingenuity at Creator Fair
A Creator Fair set for next week, organized by Lewis-Clark State College, will allow members of the public to share a variety of creative works.
The free event is from 3:30-6 p.m. April 15 at the LCSC Schweitzer Career and Technical Education Center, 2947 Cecil Andrus Way, Lewiston.
“We just want to celebrate creativity,” said LCSC professor Rachel Jameton, who is helping organize the event. “We want to get people of all ages together to inspire each other and learn from each other.”
There will be demonstrations, activity tables and tours of the building, along with the exhibits of community members’ creations. Demonstrations and displays include book binding, metal-joining, cooking, Lego robots, miniature painting, 3D printing, underwater robots and engineering, and art activities for kids.
More information is at lcsc.edu/science/creatorfair.
24kGoldn to headline this year’s WSU’s Springfest
Platinum-selling rapper 24kGoldn, whose 2020 single “Mood” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top 100, will headline Washington State University’s Springfest on April 22 at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.
California-based hip-hop artist Bankrol Hayden will open the show; doors open at 6 p.m.
Tickets, $38, can be purchased from TicketsWest at bit.ly/sfest22. WSU students can buy floor general admission tickets at the CUB.
More information can be found on the WSU Student Entertainment Board’s Instagram and Twitter at @wsu_seb.