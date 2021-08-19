360 Shorts

Battle of the Bands to raise money to fight area hunger
The Hog Haven Battle of the Bands Classic Car & Motorcycle Show will take place from 4-8 p.m. Saturday at the Eastside Marketplace in Moscow. The event is a fundraiser for Palouse Cares, which seeks to combat food insecurity on the Palouse.
Four bands will play for the audience, which then votes for a winner. The winning band will receive $500. There will be a beer garden, presented by the Moscow Ale House, which also will be selling bratwurst. A portion of the restaurant’s proceeds also will go to Palouse Cares.
Anyone is welcome to bring a classic car and/or motorcycle to display in the show, which will feature the Corvette Club of Spokane. People can show up the day of the event with their vehicle, although they are encouraged to register in advance.
More information is available by emailing Casey Sutton at caseysutton.appearancesmusic@gmail.com. The shopping center is at 1420 S. Blaine St.
— Ryan Hill, for Inland 360
ZZ Top to play at casino as part of band’s 50th anniversary tour
With two members sporting chest-long beards and dark sunglasses, ZZ Top helped define the ’80s rock scene with hits like “Give Me All Your Lovin’,” “Legs” and “Sharp Dressed Man.”
The band is scheduled to perform Saturday at the Clearwater River Casino east of Lewiston as part of its 50th anniversary tour.
For 51 years, the trio featured vocalist and guitarist Billy Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard and bassist Dusty Hill. Hill died July 28 at his home in Houston, Texas. He was 72 and had recently taken a leave of absence from playing because of a hip issue. That the band continue to perform without him was one of Hill’s final wishes, according to a story in Variety magazine.
Gibbons and Beard formed ZZ Top in Houston in 1969. Hill joined the following year.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The concert is at 7. Tickets range from $50 to $125 general admission and $225 to $300 for VIP seating and are available online at crcasino.com.