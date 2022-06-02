Music on Main kicks off tonight in Pullman, featuring PHS grad Peter Smith
Music on Main returns to Pine Street Plaza in Pullman from 6-8 p.m. today, with Pullman High School graduate Peter Smith performing blues, jazz and soul music.
Events continue each Thursday through September, weather permitting, according to a Pullman Chamber and Visitor Center news release.
Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs to the family-friendly event, as seating is not provided in the plaza.
Music on Main for June is presented by the Downtown Pullman Association, Rico’s Pub and Oak on Main. Each week includes an information table for an area nonprofit, with this week featuring the Pullman Chamber and Visitor Center.
A performance schedule can be found at facebook.com/PullmanMusiconMain or pullmanchamber.com.
Dinner planned for people interested in UI Friendship Family program
A dinner is set for Tuesday for community members interested in connecting with University of Idaho international students through the International Programs Office’s Friendship Family initiative.
The program matches international students with families to build relationships and share cultures, according to the UI website.
The initial commitment is for one semester, but many students and families choose to remain in contact and maintain their relationships throughout the students’ time at the university, and even beyond, according to the website description. Friendship Families include university faculty members, administrators and staff members, as well as residents of Moscow and nearby towns.
Registration for the dinner, from 5-7 p.m. at the 1912 Center, is at bit.ly/UIFriendshipProgram.
Moscow block party, Camp Moscowanna, harks back to summer camps of old
A summer camp-themed block party is set for 4-8 p.m. Saturday in downtown Moscow.
Camp Moscowanna includes live music and activities for all ages on Main Street between Third and Sixth streets, where vendors will serve beer, wine and food at the “Main St. Mess Hall,” according to a Moscow Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center news release.
Moscow-based The Sultry Swines are set to headline the event, playing dance music influenced by rhythms and grooves from Latin America, American blues and rock ’n’ roll.
The Palouse Road Runners will meet at Headwaters Trailhead at 8 a.m. for a Camp Moscowanna 10k race on Moscow Mountain. More information and registration for that event is at palouseroadrunners.org/summer-10k-series.
The day wraps at 8 p.m. with a screening of “Wet Hot American Summer” at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre. Tickets are $5.
Set on the last day of camp in 1981, “Wet Hot American Summer” follows a group of counselors each trying to complete unfinished business before the day ends, according to a Kenworthy news release.
The theater also will have a summer camp-themed costume contest running under its marquee from 4-6:30 p.m.
Tickets for the family-friendly event are necessary only for those 21 and older who plan to consume alcohol and can be purchased at moscowchamber.com/event/camp-moscowanna.
Marc Berger launches Dahmen Barn summer concert series Saturday
Artisans at the Dahmen Barn launches its summer concert series Saturday with New York-based musician Marc Berger.
Tickets, available at the door only, are $15. Doors open at 6:30 with food, beer and wine available for purchase, and the show is slated for 7-9 p.m.
Berger’s songs span the full range of American roots music, including country, blues, folk and rock ’n’ roll, according to a Dahmen Barn news release.
He has performed at Austin’s South by Southwest Music Festival and opened shows for Bob Dylan. Berger’s antinuclear anthem, “The Last One,” has been quoted by the New York Times, featured on the CBS Evening News and was a staple of the late singer-songwriter Richie Havens’ concerts.
His recently released concept album, “RIDE,” was inspired by his lifelong love affair with the American West, according to the news release.
Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, a nonprofit art organization, is located at 419 N. Parkway in Uniontown. More information is at ArtisanBarn.org.
Book by University of Idaho library staff focuses on Camas Prairie Railroad
The authors of the recently published “Camas Prairie Railroad” will be on hand for a discussion and book signing Tuesday at Moscow’s 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St.
The University of Idaho Library event, from 6-7 p.m., celebrates the work of special collections librarian Robert Perret and archives manager Amy Thompson.
Perret and Thompson will share the story of construction behind the last vital section of rail to directly connect the eastern U.S. and the Pacific Northwest, according to a UI news release.
Attendees can see historic images and learn about the authors’ research. Books will be for sale.
Poet will read from, sign his latest book at Kenworthy event Wednesday
Poet Robert Wrigley will read from and sign his book “The True Account of Myself as a Bird” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 South Main St., in Moscow.
In his new collection, Wrigley uses poetry to capture the conversation between human beings and our perilously threatened planet, according to a news release from BookPeople of Moscow, which is organizing the event.
Books will be available for sale and signing, and refreshments will be for sale, including wine and beer. Masks are required.
Wrigley is the author of 11 collections of poetry, including 2017’s “Box.”
His earlier books were awarded the Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award, the Poetry Center Book Award, the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association Book Award and the Poets’ Prize, and he received fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Wrigley lives in the woods near Moscow with his wife, the author Kim Barnes.
More information is at bookpeopleofmoscow.com.
Indigenous cinema piece opens Tuesday
An experimental work described as a unique form of Indigenous cinema opens Tuesday at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Washington State University in Pullman.
“Lore,” a 2019 film by Sky Hopinka, weaves together family, myth and trauma, according to a WSU news release. It continues through Aug. 6.
Images of friends and landscapes are cut, fragmented and reassembled on an overhead projector as the artist’s hands guide their shape and construction, and he narrates by voiceover. Hopinka, a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation and a descendant of the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians, teaches film and electronic arts at Bard College in New York state.
The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU is on the Pullman campus in the Crimson Cube, on Wilson Road across from Martin Stadium and the CUB. Gallery hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
More information is available at museum.wsu.edu or by calling (509) 335-1910.
Standup comic, ballet and an Oscar Wilde play hit area stages beginning tonight
A standup comedian, ballet performance and classic play offer three different ways to enjoy stage performances this week:
- Northwest-based standup comedian Deece Casillas, host of the weekly talk show “The Social Hour,” will be at Pullman’s Etsi Bravo, 215 E. Main St., at 8 p.m. today.
- The ballet “Sleeping Beauty” is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive, on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow. Tickets range from $5-$10 for the performance by the Moscow Movement Arts Center and are available at moscowmovementartscenter.com.
- The Pullman Civic Theatre’s production of Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest” opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday and continues with evening performances Saturday, next Thursday and June 10 and 11. Matinees at 2 p.m. are set for Sunday and June 12, all at 1220 NW Nye St. Tickets start at $18 and are available at pullmancivictheatre.org/tickets/earnest.
Valley Art Center’s annual show in Clarkston starts Friday with reception
Valley Art Center’s 49th annual show and sale gets underway with an opening reception from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the gallery, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston.
The show and sale will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays through June 25. Refreshments and light appetizers will be served at the reception.
Categories include: people’s choice, best of show, oil, pastel, acrylic, scratch board, mixed media, 3D, watercolor and other.