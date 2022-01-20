January’s Artwalk begins at 4 p.m. today in Moscow
The work of nearly 150 artists will be on display from 4-8 p.m. today at two Moscow locations for January’s Third Thursday Artwalk.
Event flyers with details about the venues — Allegra on Main Street and the Third Street Gallery inside Moscow City Hall — and their arts offerings are online at www.ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk or at participating host locations.
Displays include:
- Works by Polly Walker at Allegra on Main Street.
- Poems and visual artworks by 26 artists in the Third Street Gallery’s exhibition titled “Un-fancy,” where the reception features fresh popcorn from the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre.
- 100 drawings by Moscow Middle School students at The Box Gallery inside Moscow City Hall.
- Upcycled artworks made by Moscow Middle School students with instruction from UI Secondary Art Methods students on the first floor of City Hall.
Organizers ask attendees to be mindful of COVID-19 protocols.
The 2021-22 Artwalk Season is presented by Gritman Medical Center, Idaho Central Credit Union and the Moscow Arts Commission.
Reception is tonight for indie folk exhibit in Pullman
A reception is set for this evening at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Washington State University, which reopened this week for the spring semester with an exhibition titled “Indie Folk: New Art and Sounds from the Pacific Northwest.”
The reception is from 4-6 p.m., with a tour by guest curator Melissa Feldman from 4:30-5 p.m. Admission to the museum is free.
The exhibition features handmade works that often blur the line between functionality and aesthetics, according to a news release from the museum, including artisanal woven baskets, tooled-wood objects and makeshift, improvisational works that often employ salvaged materials.
Work from 17 artists from throughout the region, including Marita Dingus, Blair Saxon-Hill, Sky Hopinka and Cappy Thompson, is on display, accompanied by a playlist of indie folk music selected by Portland’s Mississippi Records, a record label and shop.
Funding for the exhibition is from the Samuel H. and Patricia W. Smith Endowment, the Mildred S. Bissinger Endowment, Nancy Spitzer and members of the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU.
The museum is in the Crimson Cube, on Wilson Road across from Martin Stadium and the CUB, on the WSU Pullman campus. Hours are from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturdays. More information is available by calling (509) 335-1910.
Throwback Winterfest is set for Saturday in Moscow
Moscow Winterfest, with an ’80s era après ski party theme, is set for noon to 4 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 22) on Main Street between Third and Sixth streets.
Vendors will be on hand serving beer, wine, warm beverages and food, with musical entertainment by DJ Flux Capacitor and local band The Bedspins. Tickets, available for $25 each, are required for those consuming alcohol and include an event glass and three drink tickets.
Vendors are The Moscow Brewing Company, Pour Company, Shattuck Brewery, Hunga Dunga Brewing Co., Moscow Alehouse, One World Cafe, Patty’s Kitchen, Defiant BBQ and StoutKraut.
More information and tickets are available at moscowchamber.com/event/moscow-winterfest.
Speaker to discuss Idaho militia groups Wednesday
A former national security assistant attorney general will discuss “Militia Groups in Idaho” at noon Wednesday at a League of Women Voters of Moscow Speaker Forum.
Login information for the presentation, which will be on Zoom, can be found at lwvmoscow.org.
The presentation by Mary McCord will address what constitutes a militia, issues of domestic terrorism and legal issues with militia operations in Idaho.
McCord is executive director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection and a visiting professor of law at Georgetown University Law Center. She leads a team at the institute that brings constitutional impact litigation at all levels of federal and state courts across areas including First Amendment rights, immigration, criminal justice reform and combating the rise of private paramilitaries.
McCord was the acting assistant attorney general for national security at the U.S. Department of Justice from 2016-17 and principal deputy assistant attorney general for national security from 2014-16.
She received the Oliver White Hill Courageous Advocate Award from the Virginia Trial Lawyers’ Association in 2018, based on her work with the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection litigating against white supremacist and private militias that attended the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.
Moscow Farmers Market poster art contest begins
The city of Moscow Community Events Division and Farmers Market Commission has invited artists to submit artwork for the 2022 Moscow Farmers Market poster.
The selected submission will become the main feature and primary design element of this year’s farmers market poster. Submissions are due by 5 p.m. Feb. 23 via the city’s website at moscowarts.submittable.com/submit.
The annual opportunity is open to those residing in a 200 air-mile radius of Moscow, but students attending the University of Idaho, New Saint Andrews College, Washington State University and Lewis-Clark State College are exempt from the restriction.
Submissions must portray one or more of the following themes:
- A scene at the Moscow Farmers Market.
- The social culture of the Moscow Farmers Market.
- An assemblage of products available at the Moscow Farmers Market.
- More details are available at www.ci.moscow.id.us/206/Market-Poster.
- Moscow Renaissance Fair poster contest announced
Plans are underway for the 49th annual Moscow Renaissance Fair, set for April 30-May 1, at East City Park, contingent on conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers are seeking artists to submit designs for the event poster, with an eye toward whimsical, colorful images, not necessarily Renaissance period pieces. The winning design will be featured on the program cover and on posters displayed throughout the region. Details and the entry forms can be found at moscowrenfair.org.
Entries submitted in person must be turned in no later than by 6 p.m. March 4 at Tye Dye Everything, 527 S. Main St.; electronic submissions are due by Feb. 27.
A public vote will take place March 5 at the Winter Market in the 1912 Center; the winner will be chosen then and receive a $200 prize at the poster unveiling.
More information is available by contacting Arlene Falcon at mrf_publicity@moscowrenfair.org.
Vinyl wrap designs are sought by city of Moscow
The city of Moscow and the Moscow Arts Commission invite artists to submit designs through Feb. 28 for installation on vinyl-wrapped signal boxes.
City officials have identified three new boxes to be wrapped as part of the long-standing annual public art project. The vinyl also will be replaced at two existing sites, according to a standard five-year rotation schedule.
The boxes slated for new vinyl installations are at:
- Styner Avenue and Highway 95.
- Mountain View Road and Highway 8.
- Jackson Street and College Street.
- Sixth Street and alley (between Jackson and Main).
- Jackson Street and A Street.
Pieces chosen by the selection panel will be displayed for as many as five years, and the artists will receive a $600 honorarium.
Artists 18 years of age or older who live in Latah, Nez Perce, Asotin or Whitman counties, along with Nez Perce or Coeur d’Alene tribal members, are encouraged to participate. Project details are at bit.ly/3nHvxsr.
Art entrepreneur program will be offered in Moscow
Registration is open for a business course being offered in Moscow designed to help artists build a sustainable life in the arts.
The My Artrepreneur Program is offered by the Idaho Commission on the Arts in partnership with the Moscow Arts Commission. Participants attend four workshops and work with a mentor artist to develop their art as they build a toolkit for an art-centered business.
Fee and registration information is available by contacting john.mcmahon@arts.idaho.gov or at arts.idaho.gov/map.
The course is for those creating functional art in a variety of mediums including glass, wood, leather, metal, textiles, fiber and clay, and is taught by Edrienne L. Kittredge, a teacher, writer and traditional artist.
The workshops will be held at the Moscow City Hall council chambers, starting March 12-13 and continuing May 14-15, July 9-10 and Sept. 10-11. The commission will match student dollars one-to-one, making tuition $500 per student.
Orchid Awards nominations now being considered
The Lewiston Historic Preservation Commission is seeking nominations by April 1 for its annual Orchid Awards celebrating individuals and organizations who have contributed to historic preservation.
Categories include:
- excellence in historic preservation
- contribution to historic preservation
- preservation – sensitive new construction
- friend of preservation
- distinguished preservationist
- cultural heritage preservation and
- heritage stewardship.
Nomination forms are available at cityoflewiston.org or Lewiston Community Development, 215 D St.
Inland 360 Design Our Cover contest continues
Your painting, sketch, collage, photograph or digital art could be a future Inland 360 cover. Here’s how to enter:
- Work must be original. The 360 logo will be placed somewhere in the design if you don’t include it.
- But don’t include a signature on the artwork — we give all artists attribution.
- Dimensions (this is important!) are 10.5 inches wide by 12.5 inches deep.
- Entries can be emailed to contests@inland360.com, submitted in person at the Lewiston Tribune office, 505 Capital St., or mailed (don’t fold) to: Inland 360, P.O. Box 1387, Lewiston, ID 83501.
- Contest entries must be received by Feb. 18.
Include your name, address, email and phone number so we can contact you and credit you for your work.