Trauma healing symposium is Friday
Healing from trauma in Native communities and ethics training in social work are among the topics Friday during the annual Lewis-Clark State College Trauma and Resilience Symposium.
The free event will be held virtually from 8:50 a.m. to 2 p.m. at bit.lyLCSCTraumaSymposium. The cost is $25 for those using the event for continuing education unit certification or school district-approved in-service training certification.
Keynote speaker J. Luke Wood, vice president of Student Affairs & Campus Diversity at San Diego State University, is slated to present from 1-2 p.m., discussing racelighting, the process whereby people of color question their own thoughts and actions because of their experiences with racism.
Lucilla Mendoza, Rebecca Lehman and Ryan Oatman, licensed social workers in Idaho and Washington, will kick off the symposium from 9-9:50 a.m. with “Healing in Native Communities,” followed by a talk from 10-10:50 a.m. by Tai Simpson on “Whose America? Who’s America?” Simpson, a member of the Nez Perce Tribe who lives in Boise, is a direct descendent of Chief Redheart.
Katie McPherson, a licensed social worker from Moscow who specializes in abuse survivors therapy, will talk from 11-11:50 a.m about “Ethics in Reunification (Ethics training for Social Work).”
Wood will give the keynote address after a lunch break.
Registration is available by emailing sympo-sium co-chairperson Christina Brando-Subis at cjbrandon-subis@lcsc.edu.
Earth Day celebration is Friday in Moscow
An Earth Day celebration from 3-6 p.m. Friday at East City Park, 900 E. Third St., Moscow, offers live music by the Kristie Project, kids’ activities and a beer garden.
The free event, presented by Inland North Waste (formerly Latah Sanitation), will include the unveiling of the winning design for the company’s cardboard recycling truck after a contest last month, and a new garbage truck will be on-site for kids to have photos taken with and explore.
Paradise Creek Bicycles will provide free bike tuneups, as well.
More information is available on Inland North Waste’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.
Last chance to enter 360 cover cooler contest
Time is running out to enter to win our sweet little lunch cooler and a pack of stickers from Lewiston artist artofjaymeelaws.com.
Just tell us in 200 words or fewer what your favorite area festival is, and why. Moscow’s Renaissance Fair? Lewiston’s Art Under the Elms? Grangeville’s Border Days? As long as it’s in north central Idaho or southeastern Washington, it qualifies.
We’ll publish select responses and draw one winner from the submissions. Include your name, phone and/or email and city of residence and send it to us at contests@inland360.com by Friday.
Symphony finale spotlights student winners
The Washington Idaho Symphony’s 50th season comes to a close this weekend with a concert featuring winners of this year’s Young Artists Competition.
The Season 50 Finale, featuring works by Arturo Márquez, Felix Mendelssohn and Igor Stravinsky, includes solo performances by Avery Perce-Garnett, winner of the competition’s college division, and high school division winner Tokuji Miyasaka.
The concert will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Pullman High School, 510 NW Greyhound Way, and 3 p.m. Sunday at Clarkston High School, 401 Chestnut St.
Tickets, which can be purchased at wa-idsymphony.org/concert6, are $25 for adults and $10 for youth ages 12-18. Admission is free for children younger than 12 and students of Washington State University, University of Idaho, Lewis-Clark State College and Spokane Falls Community College Pullman Branch.
Princeton historian’s presentation on ‘Ukraine, Russia, China — The World’ is Tuesday
Author and Princeton University historian Stephen Kotkin, an expert on Russia and foreign affairs, will give a free online presentation at 3 p.m. Tuesday through the University of Idaho’s Martin Institute.
The talk, “Ukraine, Russia, China — The World,” can be accessed at bit.ly/Kotkinspeaks.
Kotkin, the John P. Birkelund Professor of History and International Affairs at Princeton University, directs the school’s Institute for International and Regional Studies and is founder and co-director of its History and the Practice of Diplomacy program.
He published two volumes of a three-volume world history series, “Paradoxes of Power, 1878-1928” and “Waiting for Hitler, 1929-1941,” and his reviews and essays appear in Foreign Affairs, the Times Literary Supplement and the Wall Street Journal. He also served as the business book reviewer for the New York Times Sunday Business section.
The Martin Institute lecture series, the Martin Forums, began in 1999. The nonpartisan lectures, featuring experts from the University of Idaho community and beyond, have covered a range of issues, including war and peace, human rights, resources and development and socioeconomics.
More information is at uidaho.edu/class/martin-institute/outreach/martin-forums.
Area lawmakers to discuss 2022 session Wednesday
District 5 representatives will share their thoughts about the recently wrapped legislative session from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom during this spring’s final League of Women Voters of Moscow Speaker Forum.
Login information is at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow.
Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, completed his second term in the Senate and serves on the agricultural affairs, education and transportation committees.
Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, completed her fourth term in the House, serving on the judiciary, rules and administration committee and as vice chairwoman of the appropriations committee.
It was the first term for Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow. He served on the business, health and welfare, and transportation and defense committees.
The panelists will speak about the session before taking questions from the audience.