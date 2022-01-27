Celebrate the season at next week’s Winter Festival in Pierce
Winter Festival is set for downtown Pierce next week, with sledding the opening night and a variety of activities the following day.
Sledding with the mayor is set for 6-8 p.m. Feb. 4, and events start at 7 a.m. Feb. 5 with a benefit breakfast at the Pierce Community Center for the Pierce Volunteer Fire Department.
A Clearwater Ridgerunners Snowmobile Club fun run; Ice Man Relay with snowshoeing, sledding, running and a dip in Orofino Creek; Pierce ATV Club treasure hunt; chili cookoff; pie-eating contest; “shots and ski race” and snow figure-building contest round out the day.
An open mic session for music, theater and comedy is set for 6:30-8 p.m. at Miss Lily’s Gold Rush Saloon.
A full list of events with times, cost and other details is at clearwatercountyadventures.com/events.
Speakers to discuss effects of climate change on Idaho economy
Public policy experts from the University of Idaho will discuss climate change and the economy Wednesday as part of the continuing League of Women Voters of Moscow Speaker Forum.
Katherine Himes, director of the James A. and Louise McClure Center for Public Policy Research, and postdoctoral fellow Megan Foster will present “Linking Idaho’s Changing Climate and the Economy: The Idaho Climate-Economy Impacts Assessment” at noon via Zoom. Login information is at lwvmoscow.org.
The presentation will provide a high-level look at the process of creating the Idaho Climate-Economy Impacts Assessment, launched in December by the McClure Center, and will include some of the key findings from the assessment, according to a League of Women Voters news release.
The assessment is a nonpartisan, science-based resource to help Idaho business leaders and policymakers plan for a resilient state economy, according to the news release. It consists of a series of reports prepared by Idaho researchers that analyze effects and opportunities associated with climate change for six of Idaho’s economic sectors: agriculture, energy, health, infrastructure, land (forest and range) and recreation and tourism.
Deadline approaches for Heart for Art fundraiser submissions
Artists can register now for Valley Art Center’s annual Heart for Art fundraising event, which opens from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 4 at the center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston.
Participating artists get10 stamped 5-by-7-inch canvas boards for a $30 entry fee. The canvases can be finished with any medium that can be painted or affixed to the boards and must be returned, unframed, Tuesday between 10 a.m. and noon.
Each painting will sell for $40, with a 25% commission.
More information is available at artcenter@lcvalleyartcenter.org.
Inland 360’s annual Design Our Cover contest is going on now
Your painting, sketch, collage, photograph or digital art could be a future Inland 360 cover. Here’s how to enter:
- Work must be original. The 360 logo will be placed somewhere in the design if you don’t include it.
- But don’t include a signature on the artwork — we give all artists attribution.
- Dimensions (this is important!) are 10.5 inches wide by 12.5 inches deep.
- Entries can be emailed to contests@inland360.com, submitted in person at the Lewiston Tribune office, 505 Capital St., or mailed (don’t fold) to: Inland 360, P.O. Box 1387, Lewiston, ID 83501.
- Contest entries must be received by Feb. 18.
- Include your name, address, email and phone number so we can contact you.
Longtime artist friends to display work at Dahmen Barn exhibit
An exhibit by two Pullman artists titled “des amis semblables et différents” opens next Thursday, with an opening reception from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 6 at Artisans at the Dahmen Barn in Uniontown.
Artists Barney Saneholtz and Franceen Hermanson have been friends for years and now share a studio at the barn, according to a news release. Saneholtz works in watercolor and pen and ink; Hermanson “loves color no matter what medium,” and although she has dabbled in realistic pastels landscapes, she prefers colorful acrylic abstract.
Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, a nonprofit art organization, is at 419 N. Parkway; the hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. More information is at ArtisanBarn.org.
Moscow seeking vendors for the coming Farmers Market season
Vendors hoping to sell crafts or ready-to-eat foods at this year’s Moscow Farmers Market can register through February for juries that will take place in March.
Registration for the juries, organized by the city’s community events division and farmers market commission, is at moscowarts.submittable.com/submit. Those who receive a qualifying score will be eligible to be a vendor at the market that begins in May. There is no cost to participate in the juries.
The qualifying event is open to vendors with nonagricultural-based items such as crafts, artisan goods and prepared, packaged, processed and/or ready-to-eat foods. Vendors must be the maker and/or producer of the products they sell, and their business operations must be based within a 200-mile radius of Moscow.