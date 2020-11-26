2020 oddly parallels the first Thanksgiving

For many people, Thanksgiving is about friends and family coming together to share a meal and count the blessings of the year.
There’s a feeling of disappointment as the pandemic upends the usual routines. But the uneasiness of Thanksgiving 2020 reflects the story of the holiday more accurately than the tale many have embraced for generations.
I got to thinking about this while fact-checking this week’s trivia challenge (on Page 8), which included a question about which Native American tribe celebrated the first Thanksgiving with the Pilgrims. I didn’t know the name of the tribe. Do you?
My mind wandered back to second grade in the 1980s in southeastern Idaho. As the holiday approached, we crafted black construction paper hats to represent the Pilgrims and orange and yellow paper feathers, stapled to brown headbands, to represent the Native Americans (who we called the Indians). We donned the hats and acted out the first Thanksgiving story as we’d been told it unfolded: The friendly Native Americans helped the hardworking Pilgrims by showing them how to grow food in a new land, and then they all celebrated with a feast at harvest time. The end. Time to eat.
It’s the G-rated version of a holiday origin story, but many adults still believe it. The so-called first Thanksgiving was not a planned celebration between two cultures. The Wampanoags weren’t even invited, according to Puritan Edward Winslow, who wrote that they showed up after hearing the Pilgrims shooting off their guns and stayed for three days, bringing five deer to the feast.
A more accurate account of this gathering would include the pandemics that were devastating Native communities, a pre-existing relationship between the two cultures that included trading, raiding and slavery; and uneasy political alliances formed for a variety of reasons.
A pandemic, racial tension, uncomfortable political currents — sounds a lot like 2020. Minus the pandemic, it also reflects 1863, when President Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving a national holiday for counting blessings amid the devastation of the Civil War.
Our relationship status with Thanksgiving: It’s complicated, like us.
The thing that stuck with me about that elementary school lesson was the moral of the story: that people can come together for the greater good, despite their differences. As we open our eyes to other perspectives of history, I think this becomes even more possible. !