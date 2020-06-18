“Works,” a collection of new and previously published works by Grant Maierhofer was published this week by 11:11 Press.
Maierhofer teaches writing at Washington State University. He earned an MFA from the University of Idaho, where he was the Hemingway Fellow in his final year.
Along with new introductions, the collection features “Flamingos,” a novella chosen by Blake Butler as one of the best books of 2016 for Vice Magazine; “Bleach,” a collection of new and old stories; other pieces previously published in Berfrois, Terraform, and elsewhere; and the original unpublish-ed edition of the “PX138 3100-2686 User’s Manual,” which began as a collaborative work with the electronic musician Lorn. The collec-tion is available online at 1111press.com.