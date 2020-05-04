A salute from a distance

U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the New York City skyline Tuesday. The flyover was in salute to first responders in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

 The Associated Press

