If food is your thing, then you may be familiar with Dave Chang.
For those who don't know him, Chang is a multiple Michelin-starred chef, restaurateur, TV personality and founder of the Momofuku restaurant group. In addition to hosting the podcast "The Dave Chang Show," you can also catch him on backlogged episodes of PBS’s enlightening series “Mind of a Chef” (narrated by the late, great Anthony Bourdain), which can be found on Netflix. Chang also has his own series on Netflix called “Ugly Delicious.”
Like the previously mentioned TV shows, Chang’s podcast explores the ethnographies of the food world. He dives into how culture connects us to the foods we eat and helps shape how we think of people based on the foods they eat, for better or for worse.
Initially the show was meant to be an archival diary of sorts, outlining the experiences leading up to the opening of Chang’s newest restaurant, Majordōmo in Los Angeles. The podcast blossomed beyond an opening diary and has included guests like urban artist David Choe, comedian/writer David Choe, nominated for an Emmy for his work on “Parks and Recreation;” NBA player J.J. Redick; and, of course, many inspiring chefs.
Here’s my list of recommended episodes:
“Finding Purpose in Cooking: Dan Giusti of Brigaid,” episode 24.
“David Choe Tells His Life Story,” episode 18.
“J.J. Redick on L.A. vs. NYC, Food-Sports Parallels and Challenging Norms,” episode 17.
“Chloe Kim on the Olym-pics, Korean American Identity, and Supportive Parents,” episode 7.
“Revolutionizing Japanese Cuisine in America with David Schlosser,” episode 19.
— Drew Evans, for Inland 360