“LYLE, LYLE CROCODILE”
Rated: PG for mild peril and thematic elements.
Summary: A singing crocodile who lives in a Manhattan brownstone and befriends a lonely kid.
Kid attractor factor: The family-friendly tone, it’s based on a children’s book, pop star Shawn Mendes voicing Lyle.
Lessons: Family togetherness is more important than fame.
Violence: A couple of escape and chase sequences with mild peril.
Language: None.
Sex: None.
Drugs: None.
Parents’ advisory: Appropriate for kids of all ages, maybe a bit too perilous for very young children.
“AMSTERDAM”
Rated: R for brief violence and bloody images.
Summary: A star-studded romp through 1930s New York involving WWI vets, a wrongful murder accusation, and a whole lot of mishaps and mayhem.
Kid attractor factor: Not much — this is aimed at adults.
Lessons: Friendship = good, fascism = bad.
Violence: Some war violence and gory images from a war hospital — wounds and blood, and various injuries. Some tussling and fighting; a grotesque autopsy, a traffic death.
Language: Some strong language.
Sex: References, nothing graphic.
Drugs: Some experimental drug testing.
Parents’ advisory: This is too mature, and frankly tedious, to entertain children or even teens. Adults only.
“SMILE”
Rated: R for strong violent content and grisly images, and language.
Summary: A horror film about a contagious death curse with one notable symptom: smiling.
Kid attractor factor: This is a fairly intense horror movie — teens might be interested but not kids.
Lessons: Be true to yourself and your feelings, covering it all up with a fake smile won’t help.
Violence: Some extreme bloody violence and self-harm/sucide on screen. Animal as well as people deaths.
Language: Swearing throughout.
Sex: None.
Drugs: None.
Parents’ advisory: Too violent for kids — this one is for teens and adults only.
“DON’T WORRY DARLING”
Rated: R for sexuality, violent content and language.
Summary: A housewife in a utopian 1950s community starts to question her existence when strange things begin happening.
Kid attractor factor: This is an adult psychological thriller, though Harry Styles fans might be interested.
Lessons: If it seems too good to be true — it is.
Violence: A car chase and crash, some bludgeoning, slashing, falling, restraining and other violence — not too gory or scary.
Language: Swearing and strong language.
Sex: A couple of sex scenes, one graphic, some partial nudity.
Drugs: Drinking and smoking mostly. No recreational drug use.
Parents’ advisory: This is a mature psychological thriller. OK for teens, not kids.
“CATHERINE CALLED BIRDY”
Rated: PG-13 for some suggestive material and thematic elements.
Summary: An adaptation of the 1994 novel about a young lady in a medieval village who faces being married off for money.
Kid attractor factor: Based on a young adult book, this is aimed right at the teen/tween/older kid sweet spot about learning to leave childhood behind.
Lessons: Trust family, be true to yourself.
Violence: Some sword fighting, dueling and the like. Pranks and jokes. Nothing too violent or gory.
Language: Creatively worded curses from Birdy.
Sex: Lots of discussion of and reference to sex, periods, pregnancy. Most of the sexual references goes over Birdy’s head, to comedic effect.
Drugs: None.
Parents’ advisory: A really cute, fun, warm and smart film that would be great for older kids and teens.
Streaming available: On Prime Video.
Walsh writes for Tribune News Service.