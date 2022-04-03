From the
Lewiston Tribune
April 3, 1962
Roofing work was in progress yesterday in the St. Joseph’s Hospital new west wing and its new boiler plant as warm spring weather aided outside construction.
The roof of the west wing is nearly finished, Robert W. Leinum, construction foreman for the E.F. Shuck Construction Co., general contractor, reported. All that remains is graveling the roof and constructing a metal walkway to the fire escape, he said. Diamond Roofing Co. of Lewiston is the sub-contractor for roofing.
The sidewalk to the hospital’s main entrance, broken up and removed because it was old and cracked, is to be replaced this week.
Meanwhile, work was proceeding in the interior of the new additions. Metal lath and plaster work in the west wing should begin next week, Leinum said.
———
Potlatch Forests, Inc., now is using clay from Bovill for some of its paperboard, Donald T. Keller, general production manager for pulp and paperboard, said yesterday.
PFI still is importing clay from Georgia for coating paperboard requiring a high degree of brightness in its finish he said. But the supply is being supplemented with clay from Bovill because “we found that on certain grades of paperboard we could use it commercially,” Keller said.
He said the Bovill operation, the Miclasil division of the J.R. Simplot Co., still is working to increase the brightness of its clay so it can be used in PFI’s highly bleached grades of paperboard. “We are helping them to improve their clay products,” Keller said, adding PFI is interested in seeing the Bovill operation develop into a larger Idaho industry.