Two years ago, 61 percent of Idaho voters passed Medicaid expansion. It was a selfless act. They did it not for themselves but on behalf of the Medicaid “gap” population — adults who earned too little to qualify for government subsidized private insurance but too much to be eligible for Medicaid — and did not have children in the home. Generally people in the “gap” earned less than 138 percent of the federal poverty rate, about $17,000 for an individual or $35,000 for a family of four.