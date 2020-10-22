Latah County Historical Society is continuing its yearlong commemoration of the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States by sharing an educational exhibit in downtown Moscow.
The 10-poster display, “Votes for Women: Portraits of Persistence,” was created by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service.
The posters can be viewed in storefronts from First to Sixth streets. Participating businesses are: Zion’s Bank Business Center, Farmers Insurance – Jon Kimberling, The Garden Lounge, Moscow Chamber of Commerce, One World Café, Rolling Hills Bikes, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, Prichard Art Gallery, Hyperspud Sports and Café Artista.
Self-guided walking tours can begin at any location. Directional signage at each stop will direct viewers to the next poster, according to a news release. The exhibit is scheduled to be up through the end of November. !