10. Candy corn > candy canes. #fightme
9. Bobbing for apples > kissing strangers under mistletoe. #honestlybotharegross
8. Hayrides > sleigh rides. #nodriftedbanks
7. Carving jack-o’-lanterns > decorating Christmas trees. #pumpkinseeds
6. Black cats > reindeer. #catseverytime
5. Haunted house > holiday open house. #eyeballsinthepunch
4. Trick or treaters > relatives staying for the holidays. #overnightgueststress
3. Creepy Halloween costumes > creepy mall Santas. #traumatic
2. Jack Skellington > Jack Frost. #nightmarebeforechristmas …
Which leads us to ....
No. 1: The best Halloween movie IS the best Christmas movie. #thisishalloween
— Inland 360 staff