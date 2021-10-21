10. Candy corn > candy canes. #fightme

9. Bobbing for apples > kissing strangers under mistletoe. #honestlybotharegross

8. Hayrides > sleigh rides. #nodriftedbanks

7. Carving jack-o’-lanterns > decorating Christmas trees. #pumpkinseeds

6. Black cats > reindeer. #catseverytime

5. Haunted house > holiday open house. #eyeballsinthepunch

4. Trick or treaters > relatives staying for the holidays. #overnightgueststress

3. Creepy Halloween costumes > creepy mall Santas. #traumatic

2. Jack Skellington > Jack Frost. #nightmarebeforechristmas …

Which leads us to ....

No. 1: The best Halloween movie IS the best Christmas movie. #thisishalloween

— Inland 360 staff

