Existing and coming streaming services with their monthly fees. Prices are based on quotes at press time and are subject to change.
Netflix: $8.99 basic, up to $15.99 for HD and multiple screens.
Hulu: $5.99; $11.99 with no ads.
Amazon Prime Video: $8.99, or included in $119 annual Prime membership.
Apple TV Plus: $4.99. Free one-year subscription with purchase of a new Mac computer, iPad, or iPhone.
Disney Plus: $6.99. Bundle with Hulu (with ads) and ESPN+ for $12.99.
Quibi: $5, or $8 with no ads; April launch.
HBO Now: $14.99.
HBO Max: Estimated to cost anywhere from $16 to $18; 2020 launch.
Showtime: $10.99.
Starz: $8.99.
Cinemax: $9.99 as Hulu or Amazon Prime add-on.
Epix: $5.99.
WWE Network: $9.99.
DC Universe: $6.25, based on $74.99 annual fee.
BET Plus: $9.99.
Acorn TV: $4.99.
BritBox: $6.99.
Criterion Channel (movies): $10.99, or $99.99 per year.
Mubi (movies): $9.99.
Kanopy (movies): Free with regional public library card or university login.
Fandor (movies): $5.99.
Sundance Now: $6.99.
History Vault: $4.99.
Hallmark Movies Now: $4.99, based on $59.99 annual fee.
BroadwayHD: $8.99.
AMC Premiere: $4.99; requires subscription to cable or other TV provider.
Shudder (horror): $4.99.
YouTube Premium: $11.99; $17.99 for family — as many as five members; $6.99 for students.
VRV Premium: $9.99; niche streamers consortium includes anime site Crunchyroll; Rooster Teeth, the home of “HarmonQuest;” and Boomerang cartoon classics.
Tubi (ad-supported): Free.
Sony Crackle (ad-supported): Free.
TRADITIONAL NETWORK SERVICES
Peacock (NBC Universal)TBD: Price speculated to range from free with ads to $10 or $12; April launch.
CBS All Access: $5.99, or $9.99 with no ads.
PBS Passport: $5; membership benefit for those who contribute $5 or more per month.
SPORTS
ESPN Plus: $4.99.
B/R Live (Bleacher Report): $9.99.
NFL Sunday Ticket: $24.50; free with several DirecTV packages.
MLB.TV: $24.99; requires a pay-TV provider.
NBA Team/League Pass: $17.99; $119.99 per year for one team, $199.99 per year all teams, $249.99 per year all teams with no ads.
NHL.TV: $24.99; $115.99 for a single-team pass, $144.99 for league games; blackouts apply.
Fox Soccer Match Pass: $19.99.
— Source: Los Angeles Times