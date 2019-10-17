The University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts will present “This Random World” by Steven Dietz, opening Friday at the Forge Theater in Moscow.
Directed by David Lee-Painter and Daniel L. Haley, the play is about missed connections between strangers, coincidences and how we often are oblivious to the parallel paths we travel through the world.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, next Thursday and Oct. 25-26. Matinee performances are at 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 26 and 27. Tickets are free for students; $6 for high school students and youth; $12 for UI employees, seniors (55 and older) and military; and $17 for adults. Matinees are by donation.
Tickets are available in advance by calling the Department of Theatre Arts at (208) 885-6465 or at the door 30 minutes before curtain. The theater is at 404 Sweet Ave.
— Annabelle Ady for Inland 360