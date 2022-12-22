When I think of winter, I think of warm nights spent with friends and family, hashing out old stories, listening to music and watching movies, but, most importantly, sharing delicious, cozy meals with those I love.

I have a small, tightly knit family. My parents had me later in life, and with their age came expertise in many things, especially when it came to food. They taught me everything I know when it comes to cooking. Whenever I’m in the kitchen, my loved ones are with me, even if I’m not able to see them or hear them or feed them.

