The Lewiston Tribune's 26th annual Snapshoot contest is under way. We're looking for your best photos, but you've gotta follow the rules. Here a rundown of how to enter and what you can win.
CONTEST BASICS
• The contest opens Sunday, June 27th. The last day to enter is Saturday, July 24.
• Weekly winners will be displayed July 11, 28, 26, Aug. 1. The finalists and Grand Prize will be published Sunday, Aug. 8. They will also be displayed on Facebook.
• All prizes must be claimed by August 30, Chevron prizes will be ready at the Chevron DynaMart at 248 Thain Rd. in Lewiston. Arby’s and Taco Time prizes can be picked up at the Happy Day Restaurants corporate office at 703 Main St. in Lewiston.
• All the photos will be available for pickup at the Lewiston Tribune at 505 Capital Street, when contest has ended.
• Contest week No. 1 will be June 27 to July 5; week No. 2, July 4 to July 10; week No. 3, July 11 to July 17, and week No. 4, July 18 to July 24.
• Photographs, with name, phone and address, may be left at contest boxes at Lewiston-Moscow Taco Times and Arby’s, and at Coleman Thain Road and 21st Street, Lewiston, Chevrons.
RULES
1. Entries must have been taken after January 1, 2021, by amateur photographers only, in the Lewiston Tribune circulation area, plus online and mail subscribers. There is a limit of three entries per person, per week.
2. Snapshots may be taken with any type of camera. Digital photos must be entered as prints, usually a 4x6 print and a maximum of 8”x12”. Cropping can be indicated on the print.
3. Judging by the Lewiston Tribune, Coleman Oil & Happy Day Corporation will be conducted once a week for four weeks to produce the 8 semifinalists each week. Those 32 semifinalists will again be judged to produce the eight final winners, plus one Grand Prize.
4. The name, home address and phone numbers of entrants MUST be printed on the back of each entry to be eligible. Send a self-addressed, stamped envelope if you want your photo mailed back to you.
5. Voting for a Peoples’ Choice Award is scheduled after Week 4.
6. Drop off entries at the 21st St. Chevron DynaMart or Chevron DynaMart on Thain Road, or at Arby’s and Taco Time locations in Lewiston, Clarkston or Moscow. Or mail them to the Lewiston Tribune at 505 Capital Street, Lewiston.
7. Entry of photos to the contest is agreement by the photographer that the pictures may be used in displays that promote the competition.
PRIZES
Entrants have the chance to win $3,180 in prizes with Chevron DynaMart, Happy Day Restaurants and The Lewiston Tribune.
2021 Prize List
• Eight weekly winners: From Happy Day, $35 gift cards, for each of four weeks. From Coleman Oil: $7.50 “supreme: car washes.
• Ten weekly honorable mentions: From Happy Day, coupons for a free combo meal at Arby’s or Taco Time. From Coleman Oil, $5.50 “regular” car washes.
• Eight final winners: From Coleman Oil, $100 certificates for gasoline.
• Grand champion winner: From Coleman Oil, $200 certificate for gasoline.
• Vote when the contest concludes for the Peoples’ Choice Award, with the winner receiving from Coleman Oil, a $100 gas certificate, and from happy Day, a $100 gift card.