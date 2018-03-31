area Colleges
STANFORD, Calif. - Vallery Korir placed 19th and broke her own school record in the women's 10,000-meter Friday to lead Washington State's track and field efforts at the Stanford Invitational.
Korir was timed in 33 minutes, 52.28 seconds.
WSU's Chandler Teigen, who ran for Asotin in high school, placed second in the third section of the men's 1,500 with a personal-best time of 3:43.13. Another prep runner from the area, Paul Ryan, finished second in the fourth men's 1,500 section.
WSU's Tyler Jackson threw the discus 165 feet, 10 inches to finish sixth, the same placing as teammate Cole Smith in the javelin, with a mark of 209-8.
FOOTBALL
WSU to play Rams twice
PULLMAN - Washington State and Colorado State have agreed to a home-and-home football series beginning in 2022, WSU athletic director Pat Chun announced Friday.
The two-game series begins Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman and concludes Sept. 23, 2023, in Fort Collins, Colo.
In the school's only other matchup, Colorado State defeated the Cougars in the 2013 New Mexico Bowl.