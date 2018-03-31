Walk-off encore

PULLMAN - Call them the Comeback Kings, Emperors of Extra Innings or the Walk-off Winners.
For the second straight game, the Washington State baseball team downed Arizona State in extra innings with a walk-off run.
Friday night's hero at Bailey-Brayton Field was center fielder Danny Sinatro, who smacked a single up the middle to bring home J.J. Hancock from second base. The throw to the catcher was off-target and Hancock slid head-first over the plate for the winning run.
The Cougars won 4-3 in 11 innings a day after Justin Harrer's walk-off home run lifted Washington State in 10 innings. Harrer almost had another walk-off homer in the 10th, but the ball was a little short of the wall in centerfield.
But it didn't end up mattering as the Cougars took the win in the next inning.
"Danny was locked and loaded," Washington State coach Marty Lees said. "I was happy for our kids because when they did score, we responded."
It was an all-around solid game for the Cougars. Starting pitcher Scotty Sunitsch went seven solid innings, the defense turned three double plays and the hitters came up with runs when they needed to.
Close games are the forte for Washington State this season. The Cougars (7-14, 3-5 Pac-12) have played 11 games that were either won or lost by a single run. They've also won three games in extra innings at home so far this season.
"When you've been through what we've been through to come out on top through the 10-, 11-inning games, the experience is invaluable for sure," Lees said.
Hancock scored two runs and drove in one to lead the Cougars at the plate and leftfielder Blake Clanton and first baseman Wyatt Segle each added an RBI.
Arizona State (12-14, 4-4) was led by superstar freshman slugger Spencer Torkelson, who hit his 12th home run of the season and second of the series. On Thursday, he surpassed Barry Bonds for most home runs hit by a Sun Devils freshman.
Hunter Bishop also hit a long bomb for Arizona State, but the Cougars held leadoff hitter Cage Canning to one hit. His .462 average was fifth best in the nation heading into the game.
On the mound, Sunitsch struck out seven and allowed three runs in 71/2 innings for Washington State. Lees said the Cougars needed him to go long after the team was forced to go to the bullpen in the second inning in Thursday's win.
"We expect that from him as a senior," Lees said of Sunitsch. "He's been in these battles going on his fourth year, but tonight was pretty special. He made a big jump and we had some young kids that came in and did a fine job too. I'm really proud of that."
In the 11th inning, Lees went to right-hander Collin Maier to face Torkelson. The at-bat went 10 pitches and Maier finally got Torkelson on a strikeout looking.
Freshman lefty Michael Newstrom came in for the rest of the inning and struck out Arizona State's next two batters. He earned the win and improved his record to 1-1.
In the bottom of the 11th, Hancock walked, Jack Smith grounded out and Robby Teel was hit by a pitch before Sinatro went up to the plate in the nine-hole.
With the count at 2-1, the sophomore garnered a hit off ASU pitcher Zane Strand into shallow centerfield. Hancock hesitated at second base, but Lees decided to send him home. After he dove across home plate, the Cougars rushed out and mobbed Sinatro at second base to celebrate their first Pac-12 series win of the season.
"Feels good," Sinatro said of his hit. "Just getting the team win too, winning the series, that feels even better. It just feels good seeing everyone come together, from the pitching staff, to the bullpen, to defensive plays."
The Cougars will go for the series sweep when they take the diamond at noon today. Washington State is tied for seventh in the conference with Oregon and USC.
"Washington state has always played well at home," Lees said. "We've had some great fans out the last couple nights, So (we're) excited to come back tomorrow.
"I'm hoping we can pack this thing with looking at a sweep of Arizona State."
Arizona St. 100 001 010 00-3 9 1
Washington St. 200 001 000 01-4 11 0
Marsh, Corrigan (6), Higgins (8), Strand (11) and Lin, Leisenring (9). Sunitsch, McFadden (8), Strange (9), Mullins (10), Maier (11), Newstrom (11) and Waterman, Teel (7).
W - Newstrom (1-1). L - Higgins (1-2).
Arizona St. hits - Workman 2, Bishop (HR), Canning, Torkelson (HR), Lin, Lane, Williams, Swift.
Washington St. hits - Alvarez 2, Segle 2, Sinatro 2, Hancock 2, Montez, Plew, Clanton (3B).