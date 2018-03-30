BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
All Times Pacific
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 1 0 1.000 -
Baltimore 1 0 1.000 -
New York 1 0 1.000 -
Toronto 0 1 .000 1
Boston 0 1 .000 1
Central Division W L Pct GB
Chicago 1 0 1.000 -
Kansas City 0 1 .000 1
Cleveland 0 1 .000 1
Detroit 0 0 .000 1/2
Minnesota 0 1 .000 1
West Division W L Pct GB
Seattle 1 0 1.000 -
Oakland 1 0 1.000 -
Houston 1 0 1.000 -
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1
Texas 0 1 .000 1
Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
Baltimore 3, Minnesota 2, 11 innings
Houston 4, Texas 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 6, Boston 4
Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 5, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 14, Kansas City 7
Seattle 2, Cleveland 1
Today's Games
Pittsburgh (Nova 0-0) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0), 10:10 a.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0) at Toronto (Sanchez 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Price 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 0-0) at Texas (Fister 0-0), 5:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
All Times Pacific
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 1 0 1.000 -
Atlanta 1 0 1.000 -
Philadelphia 0 1 .000 1
Miami 0 1 .000 1
Washington 0 0 .000 1/2
Central Division W L Pct GB
Chicago 1 0 1.000 -
Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 -
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 1/2
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 1/2
St. Louis 0 1 .000 1
West Division W L Pct GB
Arizona 1 0 1.000 -
San Francisco 1 0 1.000 -
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1
Colorado 0 1 .000 1
San Diego 0 1 .000 1
Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
Washington at Cincinnati, ppd.
Chicago Cubs 8, Miami 4
N.Y. Mets 9, St. Louis 4
Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 5
Milwaukee 2, San Diego 1, 12 innings
San Francisco 1, L.A. Dodgers 0
Arizona 8, Colorado 2
Today's Games
Pittsburgh (Nova 0-0) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0), 10:10 a.m.
Washington (Scherzer 0-0) at Cincinnati (Bailey 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-0) at Miami (Smith 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 0-0) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-0), 4:35 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Arizona (Ray 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 0-0) at San Diego (Lucchesi 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
BASKETBALL
NBA
All Times Pacific
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 55 20 .733 -
x-Boston 52 23 .693 3
x-Philadelphia 44 30 .595 101/2
New York 27 49 .355 281/2
Brooklyn 24 51 .320 31
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 41 34 .547 -
Miami 41 35 .539 1/2
Charlotte 34 42 .447 71/2
Orlando 22 52 .297 181/2
Atlanta 21 54 .280 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 45 30 .600 -
x-Indiana 45 31 .592 1/2
Milwaukee 40 35 .533 5
Detroit 35 40 .467 10
Chicago 24 51 .320 21
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
z-Houston 61 14 .813 -
San Antonio 44 32 .579 171/2
New Orleans 43 32 .573 18
Dallas 23 52 .307 38
Memphis 21 54 .280 40
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 46 29 .613 -
Oklahoma City 44 32 .579 21/2
Minnesota 43 33 .566 31/2
Utah 42 33 .560 4
Denver 40 35 .533 6
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 54 21 .720 -
L.A. Clippers 41 34 .547 13
L.A. Lakers 33 41 .446 201/2
Sacramento 24 52 .316 301/2
Phoenix 19 57 .250 351/2
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Thursday's Games
Detroit 103, Washington 92
Miami 103, Chicago 92
San Antonio 103, Oklahoma City 99
Indiana 106, Sacramento 103
Milwaukee 116, Golden State 107
Today's Games
Chicago at Orlando, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
Denver at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
New Orleans at Cleveland, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Houston, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.
NIT
Championship
Thursday
Penn State 82, Utah 66
Women's Basketball Invitational
Championship
Thursday
Yale 54, Central Arkansas 50
TENNIS
Miami Open
At The Tennis Center at Crandon Park
Key Biscayne, Fla.
Purse: Men, $7.97 million (Masters 1000)
Women, $7.97 million (Premier)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Men
Quarterfinals
Pablo Carreno Busta (16), Spain, def. Kevin Anderson (6), South Africa, 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (6).
Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Borna Coric (29), Croatia, 6-4, 6-4.
Women
Semifinals
Sloane Stephens (13), United States, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Jelena Ostapenko (6), Latvia, def. Danielle Collins, United States, 7-6 (1), 6-3.
Doubles
Men
Semifinals
Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Steve Johnson and Sam Querrey, United States, 6-3, 6-1.
Bob and Mike Bryan (4), United States, def. Ben Mclachlan, Japan, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 7-5, 6-4.
GOLF
CLARKSTON GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB
Ladies Day
Ace of Aces - Sharon Vahlkamp, 67.
A Division
Gross - Sharon Vahlkamp, 81.
Net - Lois Geary, 70.
B Division
Gross - Karen Rosenquist, 97.
Net - Barb Dertinger, 75.
C Division
Gross - Molly Hendrickson, 106.
Net - Elva Rogers, 78; Joyce Hartzell, 78.
LEWISTON GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB
Ladies Day
Flight 1
Gross - Penny Jacks, 80.
Net - Debi Klamper, 76; Susan Lafay, 76; Debbie Lee, 76.
Flight 2
Gross - Rhonda Everett, 109.
Net - Eadie Saxton, 75.
Flight 3
Gross - DeeLee Mendenhall, 114.
Net - Alice Vollbrecht, 77.
Houston Open
At Golf Club of Houston
Humble, Texas
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,441; Par 72
Partial First Round
Lucas Glover 33-32 - 65
Kevin Tway 32-33 - 65
Rickie Fowler 33-33 - 66
Rod Pampling 32-34 - 66
Julian Suri 33-33 - 66
Ryan Armour 34-32 - 66
Bud Cauley 33-34 - 67
Keith Mitchell 33-34 - 67
Matt Every 34-33 - 67
Greg Chalmers 34-33 - 67
Padraig Harrington 34-33 - 67
Michael Thompson 33-34 - 67
Brett Stegmaier 34-33 - 67
Seamus Power 31-36 - 67
Jason Kokrak 33-34 - 67
Shawn Stefani 35-32 - 67
Steve Stricker 35-32 - 67
Grayson Murray 33-34 - 67
Brandt Snedeker 33-34 - 67
Harold Varner III 34-34 - 68
Scott Piercy 33-35 - 68
Tom Hoge 34-34 - 68
Martin Piller 34-34 - 68
Jordan Spieth 34-34 - 68
Henrik Stenson 33-35 - 68
Bill Haas 34-34 - 68
Keegan Bradley 35-33 - 68
Joel Dahmen 36-32 - 68
Abraham Ancer 33-35 - 68
Denny McCarthy 34-34 - 68
Nicholas Lindheim 35-33 - 68
Danny Lee 32-36 - 68
J.J. Henry 34-34 - 68
Kevin Streelman 33-35 - 68
Matt Kuchar 36-32 - 68
Fabian Gomez 34-34 - 68
Phil Mickelson 30-38 - 68
Justin Rose 34-34 - 68
Shane Lowry 33-35 - 68
Luke List 36-32 - 68
Chad Campbell 35-34 - 69
Robert Garrigus 38-31 - 69
Thomas Pieters 35-34 - 69
D.A. Points 35-34 - 69
Mackenzie Hughes 35-34 - 69
James Hahn 35-34 - 69
Emiliano Grillo 35-34 - 69
Jonathan Byrd 34-35 - 69
C.T. Pan 35-34 - 69
Jamie Lovemark 34-35 - 69
Aaron Wise 33-36 - 69
Rob Oppenheim 35-34 - 69
Byeong Hun An 33-36 - 69
Jon Curran 33-36 - 69
Daniel Berger 34-35 - 69
Russell Henley 33-36 - 69
Kelly Kraft 36-34 - 70
Sam Saunders 34-36 - 70
Tony Finau 36-34 - 70
Chris Kirk 35-35 - 70
Martin Kaymer 34-36 - 70
Jonas Blixt 35-35 - 70
Brandon Harkins 36-34 - 70
Alex Cejka 36-34 - 70
Adam Schenk 36-34 - 70
Bobby Gates 36-34 - 70
Ethan Tracy 34-36 - 70
Ryan Baca 34-36 - 70
Dawie van der Walt 37-33 - 70
Ryan Blaum 36-34 - 70
Retief Goosen 35-35 - 70
Ernie Els 34-36 - 70
Matt Jones 36-34 - 70
Chez Reavie 35-35 - 70
Hunter Mahan 35-36 - 71
Scott Brown 36-35 - 71
Russell Knox 37-34 - 71
Brice Garnett 34-37 - 71
Cody Gribble 35-36 - 71
Charles Howell III 36-35 - 71
Chris Stroud 35-36 - 71
Jhonattan Vegas 34-37 - 71
Michael Kim 37-34 - 71
Sean O'Hair 35-36 - 71
Blayne Barber 33-38 - 71
Rafa Cabrera Bello 34-37 - 71
Dylan Frittelli 35-36 - 71
Jason Dufner 35-36 - 71
Nick Watney 35-36 - 71
William McGirt 36-35 - 71
Aaron Baddeley 36-35 - 71
Dominic Bozzelli 37-35 - 72
Ryan Palmer 33-39 - 72
Tyrone Van Aswegen 35-37 - 72
Ben Crane 35-37 - 72
Harris English 35-37 - 72
Peter Uihlein 33-39 - 72
Peter Malnati 36-36 - 72
Cameron Tringale 37-36 - 73
Scott Stallings 38-35 - 73
Derek Fathauer 37-36 - 73
Talor Gooch 35-38 - 73
Shubhankar Sharma 39-34 - 73
Camilo Villegas 36-37 - 73
Nick Taylor 35-38 - 73
Brian Stuard 37-37 - 74
Patrick Rodgers 38-36 - 74
K.J. Choi 38-36 - 74
Smylie Kaufman 40-35 - 75
Bob Estes 41-34 - 75
Martin Flores 37-38 - 75
LPGA Tour - ANA Inspiration
At Mission Hills CC (Dinah Shore Tournament Course)
Rancho Mirage, Calif.
Purse: $2.8 million
Yardage: 6,763; Par 72
First Round
Pernilla Lindberg 32-33 - 65
Beatriz Recari 33-33 - 66
Ayako Uehara 31-35 - 66
a-Albane Valenzuela 34-33 - 67
Jessica Korda 31-36 - 67
Ha Na Jang 35-32 - 67
Lexi Thompson 35-33 - 68
In Gee Chun 35-33 - 68
Chella Choi 33-35 - 68
Sung Hyun Park 34-34 - 68
Cristie Kerr 33-35 - 68
Brittany Altomare 32-36 - 68
Charley Hull 32-37 - 69
Emma Talley 34-35 - 69
Amy Olson 35-34 - 69
Hee Young Park 34-35 - 69
Kris Tamulis 34-35 - 69
Sun Young Yoo 35-34 - 69
Jennifer Song 35-34 - 69
Paula Creamer 35-35 - 70
Inbee Park 35-35 - 70
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 35-35 - 70
Moriya Jutanugarn 35-35 - 70
Kim Kaufman 36-34 - 70
Hannah Green 37-33 - 70
Nasa Hataoka 34-36 - 70
Angel Yin 37-33 - 70
Lindy Duncan 36-34 - 70
Bronte Law 35-35 - 70
a-Lucy Li 36-34 - 70
Lydia Ko 33-37 - 70
Brooke M. Henderson 33-37 - 70
Sei Young Kim 35-35 - 70
Pornanong Phatlum 36-34 - 70
Madelene Sagstrom 35-35 - 70
Jeongeun Lee6 34-37 - 71
Azahara Munoz 34-37 - 71
a-Atthaya Thitikul 35-36 - 71
Nelly Korda 34-37 - 71
Caroline Inglis 36-35 - 71
Mel Reid 36-35 - 71
Alena Sharp 36-35 - 71
Nicole Broch Larsen 37-34 - 71
Aditi Ashok 35-36 - 71
Shanshan Feng 35-36 - 71
Eun-Hee Ji 35-36 - 71
Jenny Shin 39-32 - 71
In-Kyung Kim 34-37 - 71
Mi Jung Hur 34-37 - 71
Peiyun Chien 35-36 - 71
Gaby Lopez 34-37 - 71
Cydney Clanton 35-36 - 71
Jacqui Concolino 36-35 - 71
Megan Khang 35-36 - 71
Sarah Jane Smith 36-35 - 71
Jin Young Ko 35-37 - 72
Stacy Lewis 37-35 - 72
Ariya Jutanugarn 38-34 - 72
Caroline Masson 36-36 - 72
Sandra Gal 36-36 - 72
Ai Suzuki 38-34 - 72
Jing Yan 34-38 - 72
a-Rose Zhang 35-37 - 72
Jane Park 37-35 - 72
Karine Icher 37-35 - 72
Angela Stanford 38-34 - 72
Austin Ernst 36-36 - 72
Florentyna Parker 39-33 - 72
Tiffany Joh 35-37 - 72
Jeong Eun Lee 35-37 - 72
Olafia Kristinsdottir 39-33 - 72
Ryann O'Toole 36-36 - 72
a-Lilia Vu 37-36 - 73
Catriona Matthew 36-37 - 73
Mirim Lee 37-36 - 73
Marina Alex 35-38 - 73
Anna Nordqvist 38-35 - 73
Yani Tseng 37-36 - 73
Hyejin Choi 37-36 - 73
Hyo Joo Kim 34-39 - 73
Mariah Stackhouse 36-37 - 73
Candie Kung 38-35 - 73
Na Yeon Choi 38-35 - 73
Katherine Kirk 34-39 - 73
Brittany Lincicome 36-37 - 73
Cindy LaCrosse 37-36 - 73
Juli Inkster 38-36 - 74
Minjee Lee 36-38 - 74
Wei-Ling Hsu 38-36 - 74
Georgia Hall 38-36 - 74
Ally McDonald 37-37 - 74
Mi Hyang Lee 36-38 - 74
Laetitia Beck 38-36 - 74
Mariajo Uribe 37-38 - 75
Michelle Wie 35-40 - 75
Carlota Ciganda 37-38 - 75
Haru Nomura 37-38 - 75
Mo Martin 37-38 - 75
Lindsey Weaver 36-39 - 75
Jaye Marie Green 37-38 - 75
So Yeon Ryu 37-38 - 75
Lizette Salas 38-37 - 75
Danielle Kang 39-36 - 75
Sydnee Michaels 37-38 - 75
Erynne Lee 35-40 - 75
Morgan Pressel 39-37 - 76
a-Sophia Schubert 38-38 - 76
Brittany Lang 37-39 - 76
Emily K. Pedersen 41-36 - 77
Ashleigh Buhai 40-37 - 77
Amy Yang 40-37 - 77
a-Maria Fassi 37-40 - 77
Ji-Hyun Kim 39-39 - 78
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 39-41 - 80
Su Oh 41-39 - 80
Laura Davies 39-42 - 81
Donna Andrews 42-40 - 82
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES - Placed OF Mark Trumbo and RHP Gabriel Ynoa on the 10-day DL, retroactive to March 26. Selected the contracts of INF Pedro Alvarez, OFs Craig Gentry and Colby Rasmus, and INF Danny Valencia from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Alex Cobb to Bowie (EL). Designated RHPs Alec Asher, Stefan Crichton, Michael Kelly and Jesus Liranzo for assignment.
BOSTON RED SOX - Selected the contracts of LHP Bobby Poyner and RHP Marcus Walden. Placed INF Marco Hernandez on the 60-day DL and RHPs Austin Maddox and Tyler Thornburg and 2B Dustin Pedroia on the 10-day DL.
CLEVELAND INDIANS - Placed OF Michael Brantley, LHP Ryan Merritt, RHP Danny Salazar and INF Gio Urshela on the 10-day DL, retroactive to March 26. Selected the contracts of RHP Matt Belisle and OF Rajai Davis from Columbus (IL). Designated OF Abraham Almonte and RHP Ben Taylor for assignment. Reassigned LHP Jeff Beliveau, INF Drew Maggi, RHP Evan Marshall, C Jack Murphy and 1B Mike Napoli to minor league camp.
HOUSTON ASTROS - Placed RHPs Jandel Gustave, James Hoyt and Brady Rodgers on the 10-day DL, retroactive to March 26.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS - Placed C Salvador Perez, RHP Nate Karns, INF Adalberto Mondesi and OF Bubba Starling on the 10-day DL. Designated RHPs Wily Peralta and Ryan Zimmer for assignment. Selected the contracts of RHP Blaine Boyer and INF Ryan Goins. Recalled C Cam Gallagher from Omaha (PCL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS - Placed LHP Andrew Heaney on the 10-day DL, retroactive to March 26.
MINNESOTA TWINS - Selected the contract of OF Ryan LaMarre. Placed RHPs Ervin Santana and Phil Hughes on the 10-day DL.
NEW YORK YANKEES - Placed 1B Greg Bird and OF Jacoby Ellsbury on the 10-day DL and OF Clint Frazier on the seven-day concussion DL, retroactive to March 26. Recalled INF/OF Tyler Austin from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS - Selected the contract of RHP Kevin Jepsen from Round Rock (PCL). Designated 1B Tommy Joseph for assignment. Placed RHPs Tony Barnette, Tim Lincecum and Ricardo Rodriguez, and LHP Martin Perez on the 10-day DL, retroactive to March 26.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS - Selected the contracts of RHPs John Axford and Tyler Clippard. Placed SS Troy Tulowitzki on the 60-day DL. Placed OFs Dalton Pompey and Anthony Alford on the 10-day DL. Designated LHP Sam Moll for assignment. Optioned LHP Tim Mayza, RF Teoscar Hernandez and RHP Joe Biagini to Buffalo (IL).
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES - Placed INF Johan Camargo, RHP Chase Whitley and LHPs Luiz Gohara and Jacob Lindgren on the 10-day DL, retroactive to March 26. Optioned 3B Rio Ruiz to Gwinnett (IL). Reassigned SS Sean Kazmar, OFs Ezequiel Carrera and Danny Santana and RHP Anibal Sanchez to minor league camp.
CHICAGO CUBS - Optioned RHP Shae Simmons to Iowa (PCL).
CINCINNATI REDS - Placed RHP Anthony DeSclafani on the 60-day DL and LHP Brandon Finnegan and RHPs David Hernandez, Michael Lorenzen and Kevin Shackelford on the 10-day DL. Placed RHP Raisel Iglesias on the three-day paternity list. Recalled LHP Cody Reed and RHP Jackson Stephens from Louisville (IL). Selected the contract of INF/OF Cliff Pennington.
COLORADO ROCKIES- Placed RHPs Carlos Estevez and Jeff Hoffman and LHP Zac Rosscup on the 10-day DL, retroactive to March 26.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS - Placed RHPs Tom Koehler and Yimi Garcia and 3B Justin Turner on the 10-day DL, retroactive to March 26.
MIAMI MARLINS - Placed RHP Brett Graves to 60-day DL. Designated C Austin Nola for assignment. Select contracts of RHP Jacob Turner, INF Yadiel Rivera and C Bryan Holaday New Orleans (PCL). Recalled LHP Jarlin Garcia from Jacksonville (SL) and LHP Dillon Peters and OF Braxton Lee from New Orleans.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES - Placed RHPs Jerad Eickhoff, Tommy Hunter and Mark Leiter Jr. on the 10-day DL, retroactive to March 26. Optioned RHP Jake Arrieta to Clearwater (FSL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES - Placed RHP A.J. Schugel on the 10-day DL, retroactive to March 26.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS - Placed LHP Madison Bumgarner and RHP Mark Melancon on the 10-day DL, retroactive to March 26. Placed RHP Julian Fernandez on the 60-day DL and LHP Will Smith and RHP Jeff Samardzija on the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of LF Gregor Blanco from Richmond (SL). Recalled RHPs Pierce Johnson and Roberto Gomez from Richmond. Recalled RHP Reyes Moronta from Sacramento (Cal).
American Association
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS - Signed RHP Josh Hodges, LHP Will Mathis and OF Trevor Sealey. Released OF Nick Van Stratten and RHPs Carlos Pimentel and Laetten Galbraith.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS - Signed RHP Chuck Weaver.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS - Signed LHP Kyle Kinman.
SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS - Signed INFs Jay Baum and Dre Gleason.
ST. PAUL SAINTS - Signed OF Max Murphy and INF Noah Perio.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS - Signed RHP Vinnie Pestano and LHP Wander Perez.
Can-Am League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS - Signed OF David Harris and RHP Juan Paniagua.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS - Signed OF Alex Glenn.
Frontier League
FLORENCE FREEDOM - Signed RHP Denis Lyman.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES - Signed RHP Shane Kemp.
NORMAL CORNBELTERS - Signed 1B Chris Iriart.
RIVER CITY RASCALS - Signed OF/3B Gerrion Grim.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS - Assigned F Tyler Cavanaugh and transferred G Josh Magette to Erie (NBAGL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DETROIT LIONS - Signed C Wesley Johnson and TE Levine Toilolo.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS - Signed LB Reshard Cliett and CB Marcus Sherels.
OAKLAND RAIDERS - Signed CB Leon Hall.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS - Acquired 2018 fourth- (No. 109), fifth- (No. 142 and 163), and conditional 2020 draft picks from Denver for S Su'a Cravens and 2018 fourth- (No. 113) and fifth-round (No. 149) draft picks. Waived RB LeShun Daniels.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES - Recalled F Spencer Foo from Stockton (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE - Reassigned G Spencer Martin to San Antonio (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS - Agreed to terms with D Daniel Brickley. Signed F Mikey Eyssimont to a two-year entry-level contract,
NASHVILLE PREDATORS - Signed F Eeli Tolvanen to an entry-level contract.
American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS - Signed C Trevor Yates and D Trevor Hamilton to one-year contracts.
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE - Signed F Austin Poganski to an amateur tryout contract.
ECHL
MANCHESTER MONARCHS - Announced D Rob Hamilton was returned to the team by Laval (AHL).
WORCESTER RAILERS - Signed F Dylan Willick. Signed F Maurizio Colella to an amateur tryout contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
CHICAGO FIRE - Named Sean Dennison senior vice president, communications & media.
National Premier Soccer League
BOSTON CITY FC - Signed G Wouter Dronkers.
National Women's Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT - Signed F Mallory Eubanks.
COLLEGE
DARTMOUTH - Named David Shula assistant football coach.
DRAKE - Named Darian DeVries men's basketball coach.
MARYLAND - Announced sophomore F Justin Jackson will enter the NBA draft and junior G Dion Wiley will transfer.
MICHIGAN STATE - Announced sophomore F Nick Ward has declared for the NBA draft.
NYU - Named Rachel Bello women's assistant volleyball coach.
TENNESSEE - Announced F Admiral Schofield will enter the NBA draft.
UCONN - Named Tom Moore men's assistant basketball coach.
WICHITA STATE - Announced sophomore G Landry Shamet will enter the NBA draft.