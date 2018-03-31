LACROSSE, Wash. - Danner Maves struck out 14 in the nightcap of Pomeroy High's Southeast 1B League baseball doubleheader sweep of St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse on Friday, pitching three perfect innings before the Pirates committed an error to spoil hs perfect game. The scores were 17-1 and 16-1.
"No hits, didn't walk anyone, and he had 14 strikeouts. ... There were two outs when that error happened - he'd struck two people out," Pomeroy coach Dave Boyer said, recounting the bottom of the fourth. "Kind of the same thing happened the next inning: struck two out, an error got the guy on and that guy scored (their one run). If it hadn't been for the errors ... those guys should have been out. Just simple."
Maves threw 69 pitches. Billy Ruchert pitched 67 in the opening game and had 10 strikeouts for the Pirates (3-3, 3-1).
For offense, Hogan Heytvelt was 9-for-9 getting on base, with seven hits, including two doubles. He finished with five RBI and scored seven runs.
FIRST GAME
Pomeroy 203 2(10)-17 13 0
St. John-E/L 010 00- 1 4 6
Billy Ruchert and Danner Maves. D. Stach, S. Campbell (5) and C. Hergert.
Pomeroy hits - Ryan Wolf, Trent Gwinn, Hogan Heytvelt 4 (2B), Maves, Haiden Berglund, Evan Bartles 2, Ruchert 2, Wyatt Keller.
St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse hits - Stach, B. Pitts 2, D. Campbell.
SECOND GAME
Pomeroy 202 48-16 10 2
St. John-E/L 000 01- 1 0 1
Maves and Brandon Bales. D. Campbell, C. Hergert (5), G. Dickerson and Pitts.
Pomeroy hits - Wolf, H. Heytvelt 3 (2B), Berglund 3 (2B), Gwinn 2, Tyson Kimble (2B).
St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse hits - none.
Colfax 20-11, TR 2-0
TEKOA - Colfax pitcher Kennedy Schmidt threw a one-hit shutout in the nightcap and Colfax swept Tekoa-Rosalia in a nonleague twinbill. The Bulldogs won the first game 20-2 and the second game 11-0.
In the late game, Kennedy fanned 10 while walking two.
First Game
Colfax 1(15)4-20 7 0
Tekoa-Rosalia 110 - 2 3 0
Abbie Miller and Chelsea Becker. Elise Wilkins and Hanna Theis.
Colfax hits - Shyah Antoine, Chelsea Becker, Desi Brown, Helina Hahn 3 (3B), Abbie Miller
Tekoa-Rosalia hits - Callie Jeske 2, Hannah Theis (2B)
Second Game
Colfax 321 23-11 13 0
Tekoa-Rosalia 000 00- 0 1 1
Kennedy Schmidt and Raine Jones. Unknown and unknown.
Colfax hits - Shyah Antoine 2, Desi Brown, Madi Cox 3, Riane Jones, Lyndi Kruse, Helina Hahn 2 (2B), Kennedy Schmit, Maddy Shrope 2 (2B)
Tekoa-Rosalia hits - Naomi Meredith
SOFTBALL
EV 13-18, Pullman 2-4
SPOKANE - Pullman's Kylie Yoshikawa hit a home run in the second game and finished her day with four hits, but Pullman was swept in a Great Northern League twinbill. The Greyhounds lost the first game 13-2 and the second 18-4 to its Spokane hosts.
First Game
Pullman 100 10- 2 5 3
East Valley 182 12-13 11 1
Talbot, Yoshikawa (2) and Haugen. Brake and Harvey.
Pullman hits -Nestegard (2B), Yoshikawa 2, McSweeney 2 (2B)
East Valley hits - Camyn, Hanley 3, Brake (2B), Toalhunter 2 (2B), Thompson 2, Meyer, Martin (2B)
Second game
Pullman 201 10- 4 5 1
East Valley 26(10) 0x-18 12 3
Talbot, Yoshikawa (2) and McSweeney. Thompson and Weger.
Pullman hits - McSweeney, Yoshikawa 2 (HR), Chittenden, McDougal
East Valley hits - Camyn (2B), Hanley 2, Brake 2 (HR, 2B), Toalhunter, Thompson, McCarthy 2, Beitz 3
Gar-Pal 20-10, Touchet 10-20
TOUCHET - In a pair of games from Thursday, Garfield Palouse beat Touchet 20-10 but Touchet won the second game of a Southeast 1B League doubleheader 20-10. No other information was reported.
TRACK
Bantams' Sharp PR's in javelin
CHATTAROY, Wash. - Clarkston's Anna Sharp nailed a personal record in the girls' javelin at East Valley's Riverside Invitational track meet, throwing 137-2 to win the event.
Sharp and Taylor Bogle's first-place finish in the girls' triple jump lifted the Bantam girls to seventh place in the team scoring with 47 points. The Bantam boys tallied 24 points to finish 11th. Bogle's first-place mark in the triple jump was 34-6.
Top Clarkston placers
BOYS
200 - 8, Bailey McFarland, 23.94.
1600 - 4, Mason Best, 4:48.75.
3200 - 8, Best, 10:36.77.
1600 relay - 8, Clarkston A (Brandton Chatfield, Jayden Musgrove, James Brume, Best), 3:47.37.
Shot put - 2, Dawltin Phillips, 48-1/4.
Discus - 8, Phillips, 117-0.
Long jump - 4, Chatfield, 20-3.
Triple jump - 8, Cameron Hovden, 38-21/2.
GIRLS
1600 relay - 7, Clarkston A (Madelyn Hoffman, Allie Jones, AJ Sobotta, Ashlyn Wallace), 4:27.36.
Shot put - 2, Eva Millan, 34-5. 5, Jay Henry, 31-41/2.
Discus - 3, Marielena Ronquillo, 103-3.
Javelin - 1, Anna Sharp, 137-2. 3, Millan, 112-9. 8, Makinly Sparks, 102-8.
Triple jump - 1, Taylor Bogle, 34-6.
Colfax girls claim crown
DEER PARK - Carmen Gfeller won the girls' 300-meter hurdles while Piper Cai won the pole vault and ran on one of the Bulldogs' two winning relays as the Colfax girls finished first of 14 teams at the Glen Wolf Memorial Invitational.
Gfeller's winning time in the 300 hurdles was 53.33 seconds. Cai's leap in the pole vault was 9 feet, 6 inches.
BOYS
Top Colfax placers
Team scores - 1, Deer Park, 165. 2, Reardan, 66. 3, Liberty, 59. t4, Odessa and Valley Christian, 491/2. ... 9, Colfax, 37.
3200 - 1, Chase Baerlocher, 11:22.44.
300 hurdles - 5, Dane Hall, 46.33.
Triple jump - 2, Dane Hall, 38-71/4
GIRLS
Team scores - 1, Colfax, 112. 2, Deer Park, 911/2. 3, Liberty, 771/2. 4, Reardan, 581/2. 5, Lind-Ritzville, 58.
100 - 3, Kaitlyn Cornish, 13.62.
200 - 4, Josie Riebold, 29.98.
1600 - 5, Tayma Vanek, 6:36.28.
3200 - 3, Miya Ensley, 14:05.29.
100 hurdles - 4, Carmen Gfeller, 18.37. 5, Nora Burrill, 18.95.
300 hurdles - 1, Carmen Gfeller, 53.33. 3, Nora Burrill, 55.23. 5, Averi Mackleit, 50.09.
400 relay - 1, Colfax (Sakamoto-Howell/Cornish/Riebold/Mackleit), 54.00.
1600 relay - 1, Colfax (Cai/Gfeller/Sakamoto-Howell/Burrill), 4:35.97.
High jump - 2, Piper Cai, 4-10.
Pole vault - 1, Piper Cai, 9-6.