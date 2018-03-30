PULLMAN - Temperatures at Bailey-Brayton Field were in the 40s when Washington State baseball players doused Justin Harrer with an ice water shower in front of the Cougar dugout after their Thursday night victory, but the junior couldn't have been more pleased to be soaked in the freezing liquid.
Harrer hammered a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Cougars a thrilling 8-7 win over Arizona State and his teammates were waiting for him at home plate when he stepped in for the winning run.
"Oh man, there's no better feeling in baseball, (than) a walk-off homer," Harrer said after the game, water still dripping from his hat. "I'm just ecstatic. That's awesome to do and to just get that first Pac-12 home-opener win under our belts is huge."
Harrer's walk-off homer was the first for a Cougar since 2012, when P.J. Jones hit a grand slam to upset No. 20 Oregon State at Bailey-Brayton Field. Washington State coach Marty Lees was an assistant with the Beavers at that time.
"That's a big hit, there's no question about it," Lees said. "We showed some real resilience today."
Washington State's win came nine innings after a disastrous start to the game. Arizona State (12-13, 4-3 Pac-12) went up a quick 4-0 and Lees was forced to pull starting pitcher A.J. Block after just one inning.
But the Cougars (6-14, 2-5) bounced back quickly in the second with a three-run bomb by freshman designated hitter Collin Montez - his first homer of the season.
"That was so awesome for Montez," Harrer said. "This past week he's been working in the cages with (coach Jim) Horner and putting that time in, so to see him reap that reward is awesome."
The Cougars added an RBI double by Andres Alvarez and a two-RBI single by Dillion Plew to score six runs in the inning and take a 6-4 lead.
Arizona State added a run in the third and re-took the lead in the sixth on a two-run homer by freshman Spencer Torkelson for his 12th on the season.
Not only did Torkelson's homer sail well past the 400-foot marker in deep center field, but he also broke ASU's freshman home run record of 11 set by a certain Barry Bonds - and the season is only half over.
J.J. Hancock scored from second base on a throwing error in the sixth inning to tie the game at 7-7 and from there the game turned into a pitching duel.
Washington State closer Ryan Walker pitched four scoreless innings and struck out five batters, including three in the ninth. In the 10th, the Sun Devils had the bases loaded on an intentional walk with two outs, and ASU's nine-hole hitter grounded out to Alvarez to end the inning.
"I was really dialed in today," Walker said. "I felt like my ball was moving real well and my slider was hitting its spots."
The Cougars have shown a knack for winning close games this season with all six of their wins coming by a single run and two of their wins at home coming in extra innings. Three of their five Pack-12 losses were also by one run.
Washington State and Arizona State meet again today at 5 p.m. at Baily-Brayton Field. The three-game series concludes Saturday.
A victory on either day would give the Cougars their first Pac-12 series win this season.
"Our wins and our losses have been close all year," Harrer said. "Just to really fight through it and know we're going to be in that situation and know we can come up with a win is huge.
"Just to be able to know that we have the grit and tenacity to be able to go out and get that win on a one-run game is huge."
Arizona State 401 002 000 0-7 13 1
Washington State 060 001 000 1-8 10 2
Romero, Stadler (2), Raish (6), Montoya (10) and Lin. Block, Rosenkrantz (2), Mullins (6), Walker (7) and Waterman, Teel (9).
W - Walker (2-2). L - Montoya (3-3).
Arizona State hits - Lane 3 (2B), Canning 2 (2B), Williams 2 (2B), Lin 2, Bishop 2, Torkelson (HR), Workman.
Washington State hits - Clanton 2 (2B), Sinatro 2, Alvarez (2B), Plew, Harrer (HR), Hancock, Montez (HR), Waterman.