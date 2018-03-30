PULLMAN - Hercules Mata'afa tallied more sacks, more camera time and far, far more accolades.
But he wasn't the only undersized Washington State pass-rusher last season with a quick takeoff, a laconic swagger and an exotic name that proved challenging to national TV announcers.
During certain stretches, Nnamdi Oguayo (it's easy: NOM-dee oh-GWY-oh) barged into opposing backfields almost as often as Mata'afa did. He actually outdid the Hawaiian sensation in a few categories, such as quarterback hurries, if only because Mata'afa became adept at turning hurries into sacks.
Now that Mata'afa has forfeited his senior season to turn pro, and four other defensive linemen and rush specialists have completed their eligibility, Oguayo is likely to raise his profile considerably in 2018.
"It's our time to step up," the junior defensive end from Maryland said Thursday after the Cougars' fourth session of spring workouts. He was rejecting the notion that he alone was inheriting the Mata'afa mantle. But he added, "Individually, I want to do better."
At 6-foot-3 and 237 pounds last season, Oguayo relied on speed even more than Mata'afa did as he recorded 34 tackles, including seven for loss and four sacks, in addition to eight QB hurries. He spent some time studying his older teammate's alarming technical skills.
"He has that built-in leverage, so he's usually low and explosive," Oguayo said. "That's what I'm trying to work on. We used to talk in practice by ourselves, and he gave me help with that."
He's also getting bigger, having gained 12 pounds since the end of the season. The idea is to "eat everything I can - it doesn't matter what it is," he said. "For the past two and a half weeks, I've had McDonald's every day. That helps."
At some point, he may start feeling himself losing speed. Mata'afa showed such uncanny agility that coaches didn't place a big emphasis on bulking him up. But so far, "I'm getting faster, which is crazy," Oguayo said, "because the more weight you put on the slower you get. But it's been the opposite. I've been happy with that."
EASOP'S RETURN - One of the prime movers of spring workouts last year was receiver Easop Winston Jr., a junior-college transfer who impressed with his sure hands and ability to play larger than his 5-foot-11 stature.
But he showed stamina issues during preseason camp and wound up redshirting. Now he's turning heads again.
"The biggest thing is he's in better shape," WSU coach Mike Leach said. "He doesn't run out of gas all the time. He's a real elusive guy, he's got real good hands, and so he kind of knows all the tricks out there. He's played real well. He's played as good as any receiver we have right now."
QB LEARNING THE ROPES - True freshman quarterback Camm Cooper continues to get plenty of reps as he tries to assert his readiness for a starting or backup role this year. With the graduation of Luke Falk and the death of Tyler Hilinski, the depth chart at that position is a muddle.
But it's clear that veterans Anthony Gordon and Trey Tinsley, neither of whom has taken a college snap, have a more thorough knowledge of scheme and receiver tendencies than Cooper does.
"Intellectually, he knows it," Leach said of Cooper, who graduated from high school early and enrolled at WSU in January. "We've got to get where it's automatic, because he still has to think about it, understandably. He throws a real good ball. We (need to ) get to where it's coming out a little quicker as he sorts it faster, learns the personnel."