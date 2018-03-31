April 8
INDIVIDUAL STROKE PLAY TOURNAMENT - The Bryden Canyon Golf Association will hold an individual stroke play tournament on April 8 with tee times scheduled for 8 a.m. The entry fee is $30. For more information, contact Doug Bennett at (208) 746-0863.
April 13
TWILIGHT 5K - This race will start at 7 p.m. at Kiwanis Park in Lewiston. Race-day registration begins at 6 p.m. The no-T-shirt cost is $10. For more information, contact Mike Collins at (208) 791-6483 or visit http://connect.lcsc.edu/crosscountry.
DOLLAR AUCTION - The Lewis-Clark State men's basketball team will hold a "Dollar Auction" night at Ketch Pen at the Lewiston Round-up Grounds on April 13. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. For more information, contact Brandon Rinta at (208) 792-2865 or berinta@lcsc.edu.
slowpitch softball city league for adults - Lewiston Parks and Recreation will hold a slow pitch softball league for adults in the spring, with registration ending April 13. Cost is $450 per team, with 15 players on each team (which comes out to $30 per player). There's an additional $75 cost to participate in an end-of-the-season tournament, with a three-game guarantee. Registration can be done both in person at the Lewiston Community Center or online at www.cityoflewiston.org/parksandrec. For questions, call (208) 746-2313.
April 14
L-C WARRIOR 3-ON-3 TOURNAMENT - The Lewis-Clark State women's basketball team will hold a 3-on-3 basketball tournament April 14 at the Activity Center. Cost is $100 per team, though teams registered before the day of the event can save $20. There will be boys' and girls' brackets in grades 3-4m 5-6, 7-8 and 9-12. There will also be men's and women's open brackets, and a coed open bracket. Those interested may contact Caelyn Orlandi at (208) 792-2155 or cborlandi@lcsc.edu, or visit http://www.lcsc.edu/athletics/camps/.
Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame - The 56th annual North Idaho Sports Award Banquet will take place April 14 at the Best Western Plus Coeur d'Alene Inn. This banquet honors northern Idaho high school and college athletes, coaches and teams during the spring and fall of 2017 and the winter of 2017-18. Former Seattle Seahawk Jim Zorn will be the featured speaker. Tickets can be purchased online at https://idahoathletichalloffame.org/banquet/ or at the Best Western Plus Coeur d'Alene Inn. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children age 12 and under. For more information, contact Rick Rasmussen at rrasmussen@nshinc.com or (208) 699-7495.
April 28
Seaport river run - The 41st Seaport River Run will take place April 28 and start at 10 a.m. at the regular spot, Clarkston's Swallows Nest. There are two options, a long course, of 6.2 miles, or a short course, of 2.9 miles, both of which end at Hells Gate State Park, with transportation provided back to the starting line. Registration will be accepted the morning of the race, and costs $20 for just the race, though those who register by April 12 can save $5. There's an additional charge for race T-shirts, with a basic cotton one costing $5 and dri-fit T-shirts going for $10. For additional information, call (208) 746-2313.
MAY 5
THREE-PERSON CALIFORNIA SCRAMBLE - The Bryden Canyon Golf Association will hold a three-person California scramble May 5 starting at 7:30 a.m. The entry fee is $30, while additional side games are $5. For more information, contact Doug Bennett at (208) 746-0863.
May 6
USA BASKETBALL OPEN COURT - USA Basketball has partnered with Lewis-Clark State and Clarkston High to hold free open-court sessions for Lewis-Clark Valley youth this spring. Participants can choose to engage in free play, skill games, five-on-five, 3x3 and station options, regardless of ability level. The USA Basketball Open Court will operate on Sunday afternoons, with the dates being March 18, 25 and 31; April 8, 15, 22, 29; and May 6. The sessions will take place from 12-1 p.m. for ages 6 to 9, 1-3 p.m. for ages 10 to 12 and 3-5 p.m. for ages 13 to 17.
JUNE 1
Girls' High school basketball league - The Lewis-Clark State women's basketball program will put on a high school summer league with games running June 5, 12 and 19. Registration closes either June 1 or when the first 12 teams sign up. Each team will play two games per night at the Activity Center in the evenings. The cost is $300 per team. For more information, call (208) 792-2155 or email cborlandi@lcsc.edu.
JUNE 8-10
Girls' High school through junior high basketball Tournament - The Lewis-Clark State women's basketball program will put on a basketball tournament June 8-10. Games will take place at the Activity Center. The cost is $275 per team. Registration closes June 4. For more information, contact L-C coach Brian Orr at (208) 792-2274 or email rborr@lcsc.edu.
JUNE 10
TWO-PERSON BEST BALL TOURNAMENT - The Bryden Canyon Golf Association will hold a two-person best ball June 10 with a blind draw format. Tee times are scheduled for 7:30 a.m., and the entry fee is $30, while side games are $5. For more information, contact Doug Bennett at (208) 746-0863.
JUNE 18-21
L-C women's shooting camp - The Lewis-Clark State women's basketball program will put on a camp to work on shooting fundamentals June 18-21 at the Lewis-Clark State Activity Center from 1-4 p.m. each day. Cost is $100, and can be turned in the day of the camp. For more information, contact L-C coach Brian Orr at (208) 792-2274 or rborr@lcsc.edu.
June 18-22
COUGAR SOCCER DAY CAMPS - The Washington State soccer team will stage a day camp for boys and girls July 18-22 at the Lower Soccer Field. The cost for a half day, which is for kids ages 5-7, is $125. That camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost for a full day, which is for kids ages 8-14, is $250. That camp will go from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is available online at http://www.athletics.wsu.edu/SoccerCamps/DayCamp.asp.
JUNE 24-28
L-C women's basketball camp - The Lewis-Clark State women's basketball program will put on a fundamentals camp June 24-28 for girls in grades 5-12. On June 24, the camp will run from 6-9 p.m., on June 25-27, it will go from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on June 28, from 9 a.m. to noon, all those days in the Activity Center. Cost is $165 for day campers and $285 for overnight participants who stay at an L-C dorm. Registration can be taken the day of the event. For more information, call L-C coach Brian Orr at (208) 792-2274 or email him at rborr@lcsc.edu.
June 28
COUGAR VOLLEYBALL YOUTH CAMP - The Washington State volleyball team will stage a youth camp for boys and girls entering grades 1-5 on June 28-29, from 9-11:30 a.m. each day in Bohler Gym. The Youth Camp cost is $60 per child. Registration is online at http://www.athletics.wsu.edu/camps/.
COUGAR VOLLEYBALL INTERMEDIATE CAMP - The Washington State volleyball team will stage an intermediate camp for boys and girls grades 5-8 on June 28-29, from 9-11:30 a.m. each day in Bohler Gym. The Youth Camp cost is $115 per child. Registration is online at http://www.athletics.wsu.edu/camps/.
July 8-11
COUGAR VOLLEYBALL INDIVIDUAL SKILLS CAMP - The Washington State volleyball team will stage an individual skills camp for boys and girls entering grades 7-12 on July 8-11. Campers at the Individual All-Skills Camp pay $395 for overnight accommodations and meals, while commuters with meals (two lunches and three dinners) pay $345 and commuters with no meals pay $275. Registration is online at http://www.athletics.wsu.edu/camps/.
JUly 9-11
L-C women's basketball junior camp - The Lewis-Clark State women's basketball team will put on a camp for girls in grades 3-6 from July 9-11 at the Activity Center. Each day, the camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $75. For more information, contact L-C coach Brian Orr at (208) 792-2274 or rborr@lcsc.edu.
July 9-13
COUGAR SOCCER DAY CAMPS - The Washington State soccer team will stage a day camp for boys and girls July 9-13. The cost for a half day, which is for kids ages 5-7, is $125. That camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost for a full day, which is for kids ages 8-14, is $250. That camp will go from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is available online at http://www.athletics.wsu.edu/SoccerCamps/DayCamp.asp.
July 11-14
COUGAR VOLLEYBALL TEAM CAMP - The Washington State volleyball team will stage a team camp July 11-14 for both varsity and JV teams. This camp is designed to give high school teams the opportunity to practice together in a collegiate atmosphere. WSU provides one coach who is a current or former WSU player to helm each team. There are also specific breakout sessions for the high school coaches, including setting and team defense. The overnight with WSU camp staff costs is $335 per player. Commuters with WSU Camp Staff costs $275 per player. Registration is online at http://www.athletics.wsu.edu/camps/.
July 13-14
COUGAR VOLLEYBALL TEAM TOURNAMENT - The Washington State volleyball team will stage a high school team tournament July 13-14. The tournament format includes two rounds of pool play and championship tournament play over the course of two days. The High School Team Tournament is not limited to size of school or level of play. There is a nine-player minimum. Cost for overnight is $125 per player and commuters pay $75 per player. Registration is online at http://www.athletics.wsu.edu/camps/.
JULY 15
TWO-PERSON CHAPMAN COMPETITION - The Bryden Canyon Golf Association will hold a two-person Chapman tournament July 15, with tee times scheduled for 7:30 a.m. The entry fee is $30, while additional side games are $5. For more information, contact Doug Bennett at (208) 746-0863.
July 15-17
COUGAR SOCCER JR. ELITE RESIDENTIAL CAMP - The Washington State soccer team will stage a camp July 15-17 at the Lower Soccer Field. This is open to boys and girls in grades 4-8. Cost is $275 per player, though if they come in a 10-person team, they'll get a reduction of $30 per player. Registration is available online at http://www.athletics.wsu.edu/SoccerCamps/JrEliteCamp.asp.
July 21-24
COUGAR SOCCER ELITE RESIDENTIAL CAMP - The Washington State soccer team will stage a camp July 15-17 at the Lower Soccer Field. This is open to girls in grades 9-12. Cost is $435 per player, though players who show up along with teams (of ten players) get a $40 discount. Registration is available at http://www.athletics.wsu.edu/SoccerCamps/EliteCamp.asp.
August 19
THREE-CLUB INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT - The Bryden Canyon Golf Association will hold a three-club individual tournament on Aug. 19, with tee times scheduled for 7:30 a.m. The entry fee is $30, while additional side games are $5. For more information, contact Doug Bennett at (208) 746-0863.
September 22
TWO-PERSON SCRAMBLE - The Bryden Canyon Golf Association will hold a two-person scramble Sept. 22 with tee times scheduled for 7:30 a.m. The entry fee is $30, and additional side games are $5. For more information, contact Doug Bennett at (208) 746-0863.
October 7
CLOSING DAY TOURNAMENT - The Bryden Canyon Golf Association will hold a closing day individual tournament on Oct. 7. Breakfast is scheduled for 7 a.m. and tee times will begin at 8 a.m. The entry fee is $30, while additional side games are $5. For more information, contact Doug Bennett at (208) 746-0863.