Bennett is AP coach of the year for a second time

SAN ANTONIO - Virginia men's basketball coach Tony Bennett has taken a big picture look at his team's unexpected loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
"You better have something beyond the opinion of man or just how you feel, because this stuff is fleeting," Bennett said, proceeding to talk about the role religion plays in his career. "So that's where obviously my faith is everything to me. You hear people talk about their faith in the Lord and the relationship with the people that they care about, their family and their trusted friends. Those things stand the test of time. And that's what you have to draw from. And then you move on."
But not before taking a look back on a season that saw Virginia win 31 games, earn a No. 1 seed to the NCAA Tournament, and win Bennett the AP Coach of the Year award, as announced Thursday.
Bennett, who also won the award in 2007 at Washington State, sees his team's 16-vs-1 loss to UMBC this March as a test for his team - not just on the court, but off it.
"I said how you respond to this will matter to your mom and dads, to your brothers, your sisters, your friends," Bennett said. "If they see that you're not fake about it, that yeah, of course you're going to be discouraged and down after a loss like that, but that you're OK. You can live with it.
"I said: you don't know the power that that (perserverance is) going to have in their life and in your life."
Bennett said he appreciated other coaches offering support, which included Syracuse Hall of Famer Jim Boeheim noting: "If I could hire a coach in this country and I could get Tony Bennett, there would be nobody in second place."