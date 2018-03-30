REARDAN - For a few hours Thursday afternoon, Parker Huber was perfect.
It didn't matter that the Colfax High hurler was on the road in a Northeast 2B matchup with Reardan, the senior mowed through the opposing lineup with relative ease.
The payoff for his efforts was the first perfect game of the season in the region as the Bulldogs blanked the Indians by scores of 16-0 and 20-0 in a doubleheader sweep.
"He was throwing a lot of first-pitch strikes and had great command of his breaking ball," first-year coach Scott Parrish said. "His velocity was also really good today, he just looked confident on the mound."
The feat wasn't a major surprise to a program accustomed to no-hit bids, but the occasion marked a special moment for Huber.
"Our league has a lot of small schools, but this is the first time he's thrown a perfect game or a no-hitter," Parrish said.
It wasn't just Huber getting the job done on the diamond. The Colfax bats also came alive as the squad blasted the Reardan pitching staff for 29 base knocks on the afternoon.
"We had several rainouts, so they were pretty anxious at the beginning of the (first) game and going after a lot of pitches," Parrish said. "But we like to seem them be aggressive. We were happy with how they hit the ball and put it in play and challenged the defense."
In just his second at-bat of his high school career, Tucker Gleason took an inside fastball and delivered a booming shot which cleared the fence.
"I'm not sure he even knew it went out," Parrish said. "He was pretty excited about it and the guys were really excited for him. It was just a cool moment for our team."
The twinbill victories improve Colfax's record to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in league play.
First game
Colfax 303 91-16 12 0
Reardan 000 00-0 0 3
Parker Huber and Cal Gregory. Eric Alvarez, Colin Hopper (3), Josh Kieffer (4) and Braden Kieffer.
Colfax hits - Kyle Appel, Parker Huber 3, (2-2B), Blake Bodey 2 (2-2B), Kieron Anderson, Kelan Becker 2 (2B), Layne Gingerich (2B), Tucker Gleason (HR), Chris Lewis, Evan Henning.
Reardan hits - none.
Second game
Colfax 348 23-20 17 0
Reardan 000 00-0 2 3
Cal Gregory, Layne Gingerich (3) and Kyle Appel, Erick Akesson (4). Tanner Ferry, Aiden Kieffer (3), Isaac Evertt (5) and Martinez.
Colfax hits - Cal Gregory 2 (2-2B), Kyle Appel, Erick Akesson, Parker Huber, Blake Bodey, Kelan Becker 2 (2B, HR), Nate Akesson 2 (2B), Layne Gingerich 2, Cameron Hiatt 3 (2B).
Reardan hits - Eric Alvarez, Josh Keiffer.
Pullman 10-9, E. Valley 3-2
PULLMAN - The Greyhounds blasted 22 hits to pull off a doubleheader sweep of Great Northern League foe East Valley of Spokane.
Hyatt Utzman and Mitch LaVielle combined to hold the Knights to a single hit in the first meeting while Payton Kallaher and Zane Wilson slapped two hits apiece in the second contest.
The Pullman infield had an error-free showing in latter contest.
First game
East Valley 101 001-3 1 3
Pullman 024 232-10 14 5
C. Miller, C. Seaman (5) and B. Love. Hyatt Utzman, Mitch LaVielle (5) and Payton Utzman.
East Valley hits - Stutzke.
Pullman hits - Konner Kinkade, Zane Wilson 2 (2B), Jake Wells (2B), Payton Kallaher 2 (2B), Brandon Lees, Hyatt Utzman 3 (2B), Chase Hayton 2 (2B), Jackson Horner 2.
Second game
East Valley 100 100 0-2 5 5
Pullman 700 002 X-9 8 0
C. McDonald, C. Gross (2) and J. Campbell. Jake Wells, Carson Coulter (6) and Grady Benton.
East Valley hits - Fleckinstein, Gross 2 (2B), Tracht, Stutzke.
Pullman hits - Zane Wilson 2, Jake Wells, Payton Kallaher 2, Brandon Lees, Jeffrey Marlow, Grady Benton.
PREP SOFTBALL
Colton 13, Prairie 3
COLTON - Jordyn Moehrle and Taylor Thomas recorded home runs to help the Wildcats earn a mercy-rule victory against visiting Prairie.
Emily Schultheis also pitched a complete game, holding the Pirates to four hits through five innings of work.
Prairie 200 01-3 4 7
Colton 450 4X-13 10 2
Leah Higgins and Kodie Tidwell. Emily Schultheis and Abby Kelley.
Prairie hits - J. Peery, S. Ross 2, K. Tidwell.
Colton hits - J. Moehrle (HR), J. Schultheis 3 (2B), E. Schultheis, A. Kelley, T. Thomas 3 (2B, HR), L. Smith.
PREP SOCCER
Pullman 3, Cheney 1
Pullman - After falling behind by a goal in the first half, the Greyhounds rallied and found the offensive effort they needed.
Jed Byers scored less than 60 seconds into the second period and Sam Tingstad added a go-ahead goal two minutes later to help Pullman defeat Cheney in a Great Northern League match.
"We just weren't very aggressive to open the game and Cheney was able to get that early goal," Greyhounds coach Doug Winchell said. "... Our forwards started doing good work, Byers and Tingstad helped bring up the intensity."
Pullman improved its record to 7-0-2 overall and 5-0 in league play.
"This team, they just don't quit," Winchell said. "They're going to find a way to win."
Cheney 1 0-1
Pullman 0 3-3
Cheney - Alex Torres (Gabe Hemenway), 14th
Pullman - Jed Byers, 41st
Pullman - Sam Tingstad (Jed Byers), 43rd
Pullman - Will Konkel, 50th
Shots - Cheney 4, Pullman 9
Saves - Cheney: Dalton Mauzay 5; Pullman: Braden Patrick 2
Clarkston 4, West Valley 2
Clarkston's Theo Baiye deservedly gets a lot of attention from opponents, who "forget we have other guys who can score," Bantams coach Corinthia Richert said.
One of those guys is certainly the Bantams' Nicholas Noland, who needed all of 20 minutes to score a hat trick and put his team into a commanding lead, an advantage the Bantams held onto at Adams Field in a Great Northern League win.
"With this team," Richert said of her team's Spokane visitor, "we knew we needed to score right away."
Which the Bantams did - which helped them improve to 3-2 in league and 4-3 overall.
WV 2 0-2
Clk 3 1-4
Clarkston - Nicholas Noland (Austin Armstrong assist), 2nd
Clarkston - Noland (Jake O'Shaughnessy), 4th
Clarkston - Noland, 19th
West Valley - Jayden Payne, PK, 31st
West Valley - Devin Smith, 35th
Clarkston - Theo Baiye, 77th
Shots - Clarkston 15, West Valley 11
Saves - Clarkston: Alessandro Italia, 9. West Valley: Mike Hartis, 11
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Pair of Cougs to play for national squad
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - After several seasons sporting crimson and gray, Washington State volleyball players Taylor Mims and Alexis Dirige will suit up this summer in red, white and blue.
The duo were selected to the U.S. Women's Collegiate National Volleyball Team, according to a news release from the Cougar athletic department. The squad is scheduled to travel through Europe in July and compete in the 14th annual European Global Challenge in Pula, Croatia.
Mims, a rising outside hitter within the Washington State program, averaged 4.17 kills and 4.75 points per set last season. Dirige, a junior libero, averaged 4.52 digs per set - a mark which was third among her Pac-12 peers.